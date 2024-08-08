Quantum Machines Announces Inaugural Adaptive Quantum Circuits Conference

The event will bring together leading experts from industry and academia to advance hybrid quantum-classical computing methods

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines, the leading provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions, today announced the inaugural Adaptive Quantum Circuits (AQC) conference, set to take place September 25-27, 2024, at the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster, Massachusetts. This first-of-its-kind event will convene the foremost experts from industry, big tech, and top universities to advance the leading edge of hybrid quantum-classical methods.

The AQC conference will focus on Adaptive Quantum Circuits — quantum computing programs and algorithms that change based on real-time events. These are emerging as a key element for improving the performance of quantum computers towards useful applications. The event aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice, bringing together researchers and practitioners from multiple quantum disciplines to collectively address the challenges and opportunities provided by adaptive quantum circuits.

"Adaptive quantum circuits are proving to be a promising avenue towards practical quantum computers," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Machines. "By integrating real-time measurement and classical feedback into quantum algorithms, these circuits demonstrate superior performance over traditional approaches in key computational tasks. Moreover, this approach is accelerating our path toward practical quantum computing by extending the effective connectivity and scalability of quantum processors. The AQC conference will serve as a crucial platform for researchers and industry leaders to collaborate on refining these techniques and translating them into tangible quantum computing applications."

The conference's speakers and scientific committee includes renowned experts from leading institutions and companies, including Michel Devoret (Google Quantum AI / UCSB), Will Oliver (MIT), Pedram Roushan (Google Quantum AI), Ehud Altman (Berkeley), Mark Saffman (University of Wisconsin-Madison), Amir Yacoby (Harvard), Charles Markus (University of Washington), Charles Tahan (University of Maryland), Anasua Chatterjee (TU Delft), Eli Levenson-Falk (USC), and Morten Kjaergaard (Niels Bohr Institute).

"The AQC conference represents a unique opportunity to explore the interplay between quantum and classical information," said Dr. Yonatan Cohen, CTO and co-founder of Quantum Machines. "By bringing together theorists and experimentalists from both academia and industry, we're creating a collaborative environment that aims to drive innovation and accelerate progress in the field of quantum computing."

The AQC sponsors represent a cross-section of leaders in the quantum computing industry. Quantum Machines serves as the main sponsor, with Applied Materials and Bluefors as Diamond sponsors. The conference is further supported by Platinum sponsors including NVIDIA, Rigetti, Oxford Instruments, Qruise, Horizon Quantum Computing, and Quantware, and Gold sponsor QuantrolOx.

For more information about the AQC conference, including registration details and the full list of speakers, please visit aqcqm.com

