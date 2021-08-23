Hemato-Oncology Expert, Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD) Joins Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Advisors

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD), a renowned Hemato-Oncology expert, has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

The announcement follows the company's recent expansion of its Board of Advisors to include Prof. Caroline Robert (MD, Ph.D.), a Melanoma expert along with Prof. Amos Toren (MD), Prof. Zamir Halpern (MD), Dr. Erez Scapa (MD), Dr. Dana Ben-Ami Shor (MD), Dr. Sigalit Arieli-Portnoy (Ph.D.) and Dr. Tal Mofkadi (Ph.D.). The announcement is made also as the company expands its Board of Directors, having been joined by Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik (Ph.D.), and Dr. Gil Feiler (Ph.D.) as Independent Directors.

The nomination of Dr. Tavor is part of the company's strategy to include specialists in a variety of specific cancers and enhance the company's Drug Discovery Platform and other research capabilities to focus on Hematology in addition to the other cancer programs currently already under way. Accordingly, the company plans to continue down the clinical path for the existing drug candidate projects and continue producing new drug candidates for additional indications.

Dr. Gil Feiler, Director and Advisory Board Chair commented: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Dr. Tavor onto our Board of Advisors. Dr. Tavor is an exceptional clinician and researcher that has dedicated her professional life to improve patient care. Dr. Tavor brings a wealth of experience in Hematology which will surely translate into invaluable input for the company."

About Dr. Sigal Tavor:

Dr. Tavor currently serves as a Senior Physician at the Hemato Oncology Institute, Assuta Medical Center, Tel-Aviv, Israel, and conducting Gene Therapy research at the Weizmann Institute, Israel. Dr. Tavor is the former Acting Head of the Leukemia Unit, Department of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel, where she worked for 20 years.

Dr. Tavor has completed two postdoctoral fellowships: at the Department of Hematology and Oncology, University of California Los Angeles, CA, and at the Department of Immunology, Weizmann Institute, Israel.

Dr. Tavor has published extensively on Leukemia in peer reviewed journals and is a member of the Israel Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the European Hematology Association (EHA), the American Society of Hematology (ASH), and the European Leukemia Network (ELN).

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed July 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: +1-(877)-424-2429

[email protected]

http://www.Cannabics.com

Related Links

https://www.cannabics.com

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

https://cannabics.com/

