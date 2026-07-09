HemoScreen Now Deployed Across More Than One-Third of NHS Mental Health Trusts, Supporting a New Integrated Diagnostics Model in Psychiatric Healthcare

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel , July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one-third of NHS mental health trusts across the United Kingdom have now adopted PixCell Medical's HemoScreen point-of-care complete blood count (CBC) analyzer, marking one of the fastest known expansions of near-patient hematology within UK mental health services. Initially introduced through targeted evaluations and clozapine monitoring pilots, HemoScreen has rapidly expanded into routine clinical practice across community mental health clinics, inpatient wards and secure psychiatric units.

Today, HemoScreen is deployed across more than 100 NHS mental health clinics within leading NHS organizations, including Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, and Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Mental health services operate differently from almost every other area of healthcare. Community clinics, inpatient wards and secure psychiatric units each present unique challenges, where routine blood testing can require additional nursing resources, patient escorts, transport outside the psychiatric service, or repeated venipuncture for patients experiencing psychosis, severe anxiety or needle phobia. As demand for NHS mental health services continues to grow, clinicians are increasingly looking for ways to integrate essential diagnostics directly into the care pathway rather than adapting care around traditional laboratory workflows.

Initially introduced to support clozapine monitoring, HemoScreen has rapidly expanded into wider psychiatric practice as clinicians identified value across multiple mental health workflows, enabling lab-quality CBC testing where care is being delivered. Real-world experience and clinical evidence show that this approach can improve treatment adherence, preserve the therapeutic relationship, support patients with needle phobia, reduce operational pressures on secure services, and enable faster clinical decision-making.

"What's most rewarding isn't the technology itself," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, CEO of PixCell Medical. "It's seeing clinicians remove barriers to care and improve the experience for patients who have traditionally faced some of the greatest challenges accessing routine blood testing. Supporting the NHS as it continues to make mental healthcare more accessible, efficient and patient-centered is exactly why we developed HemoScreen."

The impact is already being reflected across NHS mental health services. Following its evaluation, the clinical team at Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust reported: "The finger stick option has been a game-changer for patients with needle phobias. By reducing the barriers associated with traditional blood draws, we have been able to support more patients in staying on track with their treatment plans."

The full Clinical Insight Report, CBC Where It Counts: Integrating Diagnostics into Mental Health Care, explores the growing adoption of near-patient CBC testing across NHS mental health services through published evidence and real-world clinical experiences.

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical is a leader in decentralized hematology, developing innovative technologies that bring laboratory-quality complete blood count (CBC) testing directly to the point of care. Its flagship HemoScreen™ is the most intuitive FDA-cleared point-of-care 5-part differential CBC analyzer, delivering lab-quality results from a single drop of capillary or venous blood using a fully self-contained disposable cartridge. Combining patented Viscoelastic Focusing (VEF) technology with AI-powered digital imaging, HemoScreen enables healthcare providers to integrate reliable hematology testing into diverse care settings—from community clinics and emergency departments to mental health services and remote healthcare environments.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com

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PixCell Medical

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SOURCE PixCell Medical