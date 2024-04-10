Hillstone Networks Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized once again as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response (NDR). NDR serves as a common supplement to security operations center (SOC) tools and plays a crucial role in detecting and containing post-breach activities such as ransomware and insider threats, complementing technologies reliant on rules and signatures.

Gartner's Market Guides for specific technology segments provide a market definition for NDR and explains what customers can expect existing solutions can deliver in the short term. According to Gartner, "NDR must deliver, via physical or virtual sensors, form factors compatible with on-premises and cloud networks to analyze raw network packet traffic or traffic flows... model normal network traffic and highlight unusual traffic activity that falls outside the normal range… aggregate individual alerts into structured incidents to facilitate threat investigation, and provide automatic or manual response capabilities to react to the detection of malicious network traffic."

"CISOs and their security teams face the increasing complexity of targeted attacks, difficulty in tracking and patching known vulnerabilities, inability to detect lateral movement within sprawling networks," states Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks, "We believe that our inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide is based on the solution's powerful combination of a network breach detection system with a best-in-class, intelligent security operation platform, delivered to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of our customers head-on."

We have summarized some key findings based on Gartner's Market Guide in the NDR space:

NDR is typically deployed alongside other SOC tools, not stand-alone.

"AI-augmented analytics overlays" can provide aggregated views from source data, providing useful insights to SOC admins.

Depending on use cases, customers typically deploy the larger vendor solution alongside "emerging local players" for a more robust solution.

From detection to visibility to forensics to mitigation, Hillstone's NDR solution suite integrates extensive security capabilities for ultimate protection:

Comprehensive traffic visibility that scales coverage across the enterprise footprint

Rich threat and anomaly detection capabilities with sophisticated visualization for situation awareness for SecOps teams.

Integration into SOAR, SIEM, and third-party systems, while providing minimal configuration for ease of deployment.

Hillstone's NDR solution consists of the Hillstone Breach Detection System protection solution, allowing for visibility into north-south and east-west traffic in data centers or campus networks, in conjunction with its XDR solution, iSource, a big data analysis platform for security operations, threat detection and response. The combination enables a high-performance NDR solution with advanced AI/ML that can map attacks across different elements in the cyber kill-chain and MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide visibility into known and new threats.

Gartner, Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, 29 March 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

