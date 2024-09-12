Hillstone Networks Recognized in the Latest Analyst Report for Microsegmentation Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentations Solutions, Q3 2024 report for its advanced microsegmentation offerings, including CloudHive and CloudArmour. The assessment considered 23 criteria to evaluate microsegmentation solution providers. This analysis included identifying, researching, analyzing, and rating the most significant providers in the market. The report offers a detailed comparison of each provider, helping professionals select the most suitable solution for their specific needs.

We believe this recognition underscores Hillstone's ability to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that adapt to complex and dynamic environments.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forrester for our offerings in microsegmentation. Our solutions are designed to provide effective protection across a variety of environments, from physical and virtual servers to the cloud," commented Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder of Hillstone Networks.

Hillstone Networks offers advanced microsegmentation solutions through CloudHive and CloudArmour. CloudHive specializes in microsegmentation for virtual environments in private clouds, such as VMware. Its integration with the hypervisor switch allows for effective microsegmentation policy for complete communication within the virtual environment. CloudHive's ability to replace NSX facilitates user transition, while its integrated intrusion detection and prevention system ensures robust and reliable protection.

Meanwhile, CloudArmour extends microsegmentation to containers, bare-metal servers, and cloud hosts, providing comprehensive protection across various technological environments. Hillstone Networks offers both solutions under a perpetual license model, a distinctive feature that enhances their flexibility and adaptability in the market.

We are in the most advanced era of microsegmentation, where solutions have expanded beyond data centers to include microservices architectures, public clouds, operational technology (OT) environments, and even layer seven. This allows for policies that consider user and process identity. Leading solutions now enable organizations to quickly implement policies without software and leverage technologies like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to enhance security.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and automation are transforming cybersecurity. In response to these trends, Hillstone Networks has developed a solution that not only strengthens threat protection but also integrates with other critical technologies such as SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), offering a scalable and future-ready security architecture.

