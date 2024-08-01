H.N.A. Appoints Itai Englander As Executive Chairman

TIMORIM, Israel, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.N.A., Israel's market leader in the development and implementation of acoustic and vibration control solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Itai Englander as its new Executive Chairman.

"We are extremely pleased to have Itai joining us on this exciting journey and are confident that his leadership skills and operational experience will add tremendous value to all of the company's stakeholders," said Mordy Rapaport, CEO of A-6684 Ltd. "The company is exceptionally well-positioned to enhance its business offerings and pursue growth-oriented initiatives, with Itai's involvement further enhancing the company's potential."

Itai is a graduate of the Technion and brings with him a wealth of operational experience, previously assuming positions across various functions at Strauss during his illustrious 28 years at the company. In conjunction with his role at H.N.A., Itai assumes board positions at various other companies and organizations, including publicly listed entities on the Tel Aviv stock exchange.

"I am extremely honored to be assuming this leadership role at H.N.A., providing me with an opportunity to build upon the foundations already in place and to work alongside the wonderful group of associates and managers currently working at the company," said Itai Englander. "In line with the objectives and vision of the company's shareholders, I am looking forward to focusing the company's efforts on optimizing its existing operations and pursuing organic growth, while also considering accreditive acquisition opportunities as and when they present themselves."

H.N.A. has a rich history spanning more than 45 years and is wholly owned by A-6684 Ltd., a holding company that identifies, acquires, and manages traditional businesses with a long-term orientation. The company was purchased from its previous owners in February 2022 with the intention of achieving favorable operational and financial results, while ensuring the continuity of the founding family's legacy.

For Additional Information: https://hna.co.il/about-us/

