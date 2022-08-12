hofer powertrain and VisIC Technologies Announce: Exceptional EV performance and cost improvements with this new generation of GaN Power Electronics

NUERTINGEN, Germany and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hofer powertrain lays the foundation for the next generation of electric vehicle drivetrains. The German powertrain expert hofer powertrain opts for the most future-proof chip technologies and realizes new multilevel power electronics with the latest Gallium Nitride Chip Technology D3GaN (Direct Drive D-Mode), provided by the leader in gallium nitride (GaN) technology for the automotive field, VisIC Technologies Ltd. The new solution's efficiency and power density exceed silicon-based technology's capabilities – recent tests are proving successful.

The new Traction Inverter with Gallium Nitride Chip Technology runs successfully

Gallium nitride semiconductors are the key to efficiency improvements, increasing electrified vehicles' driving range and lifetime. hofer powertrain and VisIC Technologies aim to develop gallium nitride-based power inverters for electric vehicles, achieving the breakthrough of gallium nitride technology for 800V battery systems in the automotive industry.

"We are proud to achieve the next step in developing efficient GaN-based, high-frequency inverters for 800V automotive applications", says Lukasz Roslaniec, an electronics expert at hofer powertrain.

Based on the guiding principle "develop fast and learn fast," the company focuses on reality-based development secured by successful customer projects, which allow early benchmarking. It accelerates the design and testing processes and helps to ensure rapid further development.

"hofer powertrain's development paves the way for a breakthrough in GaN inverter performance, which is superior to silicon and silicon-carbide-based designs for high efficiency," says Ilia Bunin, Senior Product Manager & Technical Expert at VisIC Technologies

The system is about to undergo a series of tests in real-world conditions and is believed to exceed expectations, leading to the higher efficiency of the entire automotive powertrain.

About hofer powertrain

As an established and independent partner of the mobility industry, hofer powertrain has been providing pioneering technologies and products to companies worldwide for over 40 years. Our experienced teams of experts specialize in powertrain systems' development, industrialization, and production.

About VisIC Technologies

VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN electronics for EV applications, focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable products are based on deep technological knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience. VisIC is committed to providing a step function improvement in size and cost of energy conversion systems and is dedicated to high-quality customer support at all development phases.

VisIC offers high-power transistor products based upon compound semiconductor Gallium Nitride (GaN) material aiming to provide products for cost-effective and high-performance automotive inverter systems.

