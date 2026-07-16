Horizon Trade Launches Agentic Platform to Completely Redefine Professional Equity and Crypto Investing

Founded by a 19-year-old entrepreneur, Horizon Trade is set to transform the way everyday and professional traders do research and execution using AI, enabling them to turn a trading idea into a backtested, automated strategy and execution. Horizon's AI-native platform waitlist consists of more than 23,000 traders and investors

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Trade, an agentic platform for turning trading ideas into automated strategies, is launching today with early backing from Entrée Capital and over 23,000 traders on the waitlist to use the platform.

For decades, systematic investing has been restricted to those who could afford to and those with the knowhow. Horizon is changing this – simplifying investing and upskilling investors, turning ideas into strategy within seconds. Trading strategy has traditionally required hiring a team of quantitative researchers, paying for institutional data feeds, and writing custom code just to test an idea before risking real money on it.

AI has lowered that barrier, with 73% of investors using AI for financial and investment tasks, but AI chatbots and frontier models can't reliably backtest a strategy idea against historical data or handle complex strategies. Existing brokers' own built-in agents have the opposite problem, as they're built to execute trades rather than help design or validate them. Neither option gives a trader a simple way to test an idea against real market data and then execute it. Horizon's AI-native platform provides the best of both worlds.

Horizon equips independent traders and investment professionals alike with the ability to rapidly implement their ideas and test strategies against historical scenarios, ensuring they are statistically valid and ready for execution. The platform is opening the door to sophisticated investing to anyone who wants it.

From a simple entry-and-exit rule to a more advanced sector-rotation strategy, Horizon's platform will provide the underlying code, backtest it against years of market data, and stress-test it for robustness. Horizon uses the same strategy code for backtesting and live execution; this minimizes errors. Any trader can deploy instructions with one click, as well as copy portfolios and strategies other traders share on the platform. By removing all technical friction, Horizon gives independent traders the kind of capability that used to require a hedge fund's resources.

"Most traders are considering multiple ideas or hypotheses at once – like, what happens if you buy every IPO at the open and sell before the closing bell or, do steel and cement stocks outperform after a major earthquake. They assume they'd need to be a developer to test something like that, and that perception alone keeps most ideas from ever being acted on," said Tuvia Ohana, Co-Founder and CEO of Horizon. "Building a chatbot with some market data is one thing. Building the infrastructure investors can trust with real capital is something else entirely. Horizon combines an institutional-grade backtesting engine, market-data infrastructure, strategy intelligence, and live-trading execution in one system. An investor can describe an idea, test it across historical market conditions, understand its projected risk and performance, refine it, and deploy it live. We are building the technology layer for the future of trading."

"Horizon has abstracted the complexity of systematic trading so a first-time investor and a professional portfolio manager can both build and test a strategy by typing a few sentences," said Avi Eyal, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Entrée Capital. "Driven by the ability to share successful trades and lower the barrier to entry for everyday traders, we believe Horizon will become the next Robinhood, and one of the defining companies which empowers intelligent investing, dramatically changing how folks invest in the agentic era."

Horizon can answer any question about markets or strategy at a high level of sophistication – from a simple backtest to institutional-grade, multi-signal strategy. The system allows the user to specify which broker/exchange they use, from Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken to Alpaca, E*Trade, TradeStation and over a dozen more, and then automatically execute the trades according to each market strategy created.

Horizon's founder, Tuvia Ohana, bootstrapped his last company before starting Horizon. His co-founder and team, with an average age of 20, come from entrepreneurial and cyber backgrounds.

About Horizon

Horizon is building the agentic interface for systematic trading. Founded by Tuvia Ohana and built by a 15-person team with entrepreneurial and cyber backgrounds, Horizon lets traders turn ideas into strategies they can test, refine, and run automatically. The platform brings research, backtesting, execution, and broker connectivity into one product. Visit https://horizon.trade to learn more.

About Entrée Capital

Entrée Capital is a venture capital firm backing founders building category-defining technology companies across Israel, Europe, and the United States. Entrée Capital has backed 200+ startups, including Stripe, monday.com, Stash, PillPack, Coupang, Riskified, Rapyd, SeatGeek, and Zocks. For more information, visit https://www.entreecapital.vc

Contact:

Hannah Yoken

[email protected]

SOURCE Horizon Trade