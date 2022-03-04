House of Fun® Impact Launches an Innovative Environmental Reforestation initiative

Players of the game will gather seeds which will go towards planting the trees and delivering positive environmental impact.

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are home to the Western white pine trees, also known as the "king of pines", a species that has been harshly impacted by disease. To help combat this, HOF Impact™ will help plant species that are resilient to insects, disease, and fire. The newly planted trees will help to revive the forests' ecological and biological systems and support nature and the natural habitats of many animals including timber wolves, raccoons, moose, black bears, coyotes, cougars, and more.

HOF Impact™ is collaborating on this project with Dots Eco – an organisation which specialises in connecting games to environmental causes.

The initiative was chosen based on a poll of House of Fun® players, with the global player community expressing a real passion for impactful environmental and conservation initiatives. Players participating in the game will receive personal certificates thanking them for taking part in this impactful environmental cause and distinctive tree planting initiative.

"While striving to bring Fun and joy to the world is the core essence of House of Fun®, we are very committed to providing our players with opportunities to support impactful and environmental initiatives. We initiated a survey among our players and they voted for the game to support reforestation efforts. We actioned their wishes by collaborating with Dots Eco to plant 100,000 trees to help the environmental and natural ecosystem. We are confident our players will share our vision and while still having fun, get on board with us for this current campaign as well as future initiatives of HOF Impact™.

"At Dots Eco we are dedicated to turning any digital interaction into a significant environmental impact. We are thrilled to see House of Fun® take on board such an important cause and turn it into a campaign that aligns with the fun of their game and the passion of their player community. In working with the HOF Impact™ team, we cannot wait to see the trees firmly planted in the grounds of Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests!"

About House of Fun®

House of Fun®, a global title from Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK), is one of the most popular free slots themed games in the world. The game offers a unique combination of Vegas-inspired free slots alongside new and fun entertainment, including free daily prizes and album collections. As part of HOF's vision, we launched an environmental initiative by the name of HOF Impact™, an ongoing series of campaigns enabling players to contribute to environmental causes while spinning their favourite slots for free.

