HT Vet's VISTA iQ™ Introduces New Cancer Diagnostic Service, Unlocking $130K in Annual Revenue for Veterinary Clinics

According to iVET360's 2025 Veterinary Industry Benchmark Report, increasing the cost of existing services has boosted clinic revenue but reduced overall visit volume, signaling a growing need for new service offerings that provide affordable, advanced, premium care for patients. That demand is already translating into action: several hundred clinics, both new and existing customers, have pre-ordered VISTA iQ, reflecting strong confidence in the product. Nationwide distribution agreements with Patterson, MWI, and Covetrus further support rapid adoption and strengthen HT Vet's market position across the U.S.

"Clinics need to differentiate between services that are 'nice-to-have' and necessary services that prioritize the patient's health, in order to sustain growth," said Shani Toledano, CEO of HT Vet. "VISTA iQ, is the key that unlocks better outcomes for both the clinics and their patients, in a market where delayed care has long been the norm. This is more than a tool; it's a strategic growth advantage for the entire veterinary ecosystem."

Each year, veterinary clinics in North America handle more than 19 million visits involving lumps and bumps, yet only 39% proceed to fine-needle aspirates (FNAs), and fewer than half of those reach reference labs, leaving most cases undiagnosed and delaying early cancer detection. By engaging patients at the earliest diagnostic stage, VISTA iQ increases progression to FNAs, histopathology, and oncology diagnostics, helping veterinarians provide faster, more complete care.

"I was shocked to see the diagnostics are not being done for a large group of patients. I have seen too many cases where the "wait and see" approach has changed everything for the trajectory of that patient," said Craig Clifford, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology). "If say a Mast Cell Tumor or Soft Tissue Sarcoma were caught earlier, we're talking survival times in the thousands of days, where because we waited, we're now dealing with a non-resectable tumor or a metastatic tumor."

VISTA iQ completely changes the way clinics handle lumps and bumps with a 40-second, non-invasive, technician-operated scan during the initial visit, streamlining workflows and increasing diagnostic uptake. It also gives clinics the ability to offer a necessary service that delivers rapid, actionable diagnostics, improving patient care, prioritizing pet health, attracting clients, building loyalty, and differentiating their practice, turning early detection into a sustainable business advantage.

"Before, we spent a lot of time doing fine needle aspirates, waiting on results, and having tough conversations with clients who weren't sure whether to move forward," said Dr. Michael Morris, DVM & Practice Owner at Animal Hospital Southwest. "Now, we can screen a lump in minutes, talk through the findings right there in the exam room, and make confident decisions together."

With VISTA iQ, surgery conversion rates from FNAs rise from 15% to 40%, generating $130,000 in additional annual revenue per clinic, while improving compliance and case quality. Diagnostic labs can earn up to $30,000 per clinic annually. With roughly 30,000 U.S. clinics, the total domestic market opportunity is estimated at $900 million, with even greater global market potential.

Since commercialization in 2023, HT Vet products have performed more than 35,000 scans in the U.S. alone. Available through an annual subscription, VISTA iQ is the front door to veterinary cancer diagnostics, delivering actionable insights, measurable clinic growth, and a clear competitive advantage, while providing predictable, scalable revenue for clinics.

HT Vet will debut VISTA iQ at VMX 2026 in Orlando, Florida, January 17-21 (Booth #2351). The product will be available for purchase at VMX and online through HT Vet and its distribution partners. For more information, visit www.ht-vet.com.

About HT Vet

HT Vet promotes early detection of cancer in lumps and bumps on dogs. Its revolutionary patented medical imaging technology, Heat Diffusion Imaging, was developed by a team of experts in the fields of AI, signal analysis, and computer vision, together with top researchers in heat transfer and thermodynamics, veterinary oncologists, and radiologists.

The VISTA iQ is used in the U.S., UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Greece, Italy, The Netherlands, Australia, and Israel.

