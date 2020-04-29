Huawei Launches the Storage Server of Tomorrow-The Next-Gen FusionServer Pro 2298 V5

The FusionServer Pro 2298 V5 storage server is a cutting-edge product running on the Cascade Lake Refresh processor, the newest member of the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor family, and the server supports the Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory (DCPMM). The Cascade Lake Refresh processor offers a base frequency up to 3.9 GHz with a 4.5 GHz turbo boost, a new height for Intel's Xeon lineup. It supports more cores and provides higher hyper-threading processing capabilities, delivering a performance that is 36% higher than its predecessors.

The FusionServer Pro 2298 V5 can house 24 3.5-inch and 4 2.5-inch drives, as well as 4 NVMe SSDs, in a 2U space, providing up to 450 TB storage capacity. It offers high density, performance, and scalability for enterprise customers, helping you seamlessly handle the mass data generated in daily services. Thanks to its easy maintenance and management, this server helps slash the high O&M costs, a pain point that has haunted industry customers for years. This storage server is tailored to a wide range of scenarios, such as the distributed storage, software-defined storage, big data analytics, video, data backup, archiving, and data-intensive warm and cold storage. It offers large-capacity and cost-effective storage for enterprise customers in the Internet and carrier industries.

The FusionServer 2298 V5 boasts the following advantages:

Ultra-large storage: Supports various drive configurations and provides elastic storage capacity, meeting upgrade requirements at different storage capacity levels. Supports SATA/SAS SSDs or PCIe NVMe SSDs as the cache, improving drive read/write performance.

High I/O expandability: Provides diverse network ports, such as four PCIe 3.0 slots, two 10GE and two GE LOM ports, as well as one OCP mezzanine card 2.0.

ports, as well as one OCP mezzanine card 2.0. System acceleration: Supports two SATA M.2 SSDs for independent OS installation and high-speed startup. The two M .2 SSDs provide capacity options of 32, 64, 240, and 480 GB, and support hot swap and hardware RAID. All these features ensure the OS high reliability.

Many customers are looking for ways to improve their system performance but at a lower energy consumption. The Huawei FusionServer 2298 V5 answers this pain point. It adopts an intelligent power management design and capitalizes on the power capping technology to help customers improve deployment density. In addition, the Huawei-patented Dynamic Energy Management Technology (DEMT) automatically monitors resource usage based on service loads and dynamically adjusts the minimum power based on resource utilization for solid and reliable server running. In doing so, the server power consumption is minimized without compromising service running, all while reducing your operating expense (OPEX).

Huawei has a proven track record of being a server supplier of both quality and quantity. According to Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, the total shipment of the Huawei x86-based servers from 2012 to 2019 amounted to 4.31 million units. The sales performance peaked in 2019 when the Huawei 4-socket servers topped the world in terms of shipment and sales volumes for that year. As a global strategic partner of Intel, Huawei has been adhering to a customer-centric approach and making unswerving commitments to the digital transformation of enterprises for the success of customers. A more intelligent data center is critical to fulfilling this commitment. To this end, Huawei is collaborating with Intel to provide high-performance, energy-efficient, secure, and reliable products and solutions.

