Hush Security Raises $30M to Close the AI Agent Governance Gap, with Akamai Joining as Strategic Investor

According to Gartner, by 2028, the average Fortune 500 company will run more than 150,000 AI agents, up from fewer than 15 just last year. Nonetheless, recent Omdia research indicates that 96% of organizations are running AI agents on governance models that weren't built for them. Agents operate autonomously inside the most sensitive systems an enterprise runs. They need strong identity and attribution, deep observability and strict control. Yet while identity has become the control point for the agentic era, it remains one critical challenge most companies have not yet solved.

Hush gives companies a sanctioned path for AI agents to act across every system. Every agent is enrolled in a central registry, stripped of standing credentials and granted scoped just-in-time (JIT) permissions at runtime – every action logged, with a centralized kill switch when needed.

"We've spent decades protecting enterprises from rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats," said Ramanath Iyer, Chief Strategist at Akamai. "Every major shift in internet usage and traffic has forced a rethink of how enterprises are secured. AI agents are driving the next transformation, and identity is the piece most companies haven't solved yet. That's the layer Hush is building."

That shift is already playing out on the ground for companies across the globe, including Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, which has deployed Hush internally and has begun reselling it to its own enterprise clients.

"Our collaboration with Hush is rooted in a shared security philosophy: identity is the ultimate control point for the modern agentic workforce. Hush protects both the autonomous agents and the infrastructure they inhabit, allowing enterprises to deploy AI without sacrificing speed. Believing deeply in this unified approach to identity security, our own organization is working with Hush at scale globally," said Adeel Saeed, SVP, CTO Global Cyber Resiliency at Kyndryl.

Hush's new expansion to the agentic workforce allows companies to:

Discover – Identify every desktop assistant, enterprise AI agent, and custom-built agent, whether managed or shadow. Map the MCPs, tools, and resources each one can reach and actually uses.

– Identify every desktop assistant, enterprise AI agent, and custom-built agent, whether managed or shadow. Map the MCPs, tools, and resources each one can reach and actually uses. Control – Govern and secure from one place. Register every agent, map it to your existing permissions and enforce least agency by default, with JIT access and kill-switch for every action.

– Govern and secure from one place. Register every agent, map it to your existing permissions and enforce least agency by default, with JIT access and kill-switch for every action. Audit – Understand every action, prove every decision and maintain a complete audit trail across every AI agent interaction, providing the evidence required for security investigations, governance and compliance.

"Every company already knows how to manage identity for its people and its applications," said Micha Rave, CEO and co-founder of Hush Security. "But now software acts autonomously, on its own initiative, inside your most sensitive systems. AI agents need strict identity, not just API keys. We solved that for non-human identities, and now we're extending governance to AI agents."

"A year ago, we said Hush had the right technology at the right time for machine identity," added Yoav Leitersdorf, Managing Partner at YL Ventures. "That thesis has only sharpened, with AI agents already a core element in the enterprise workforce, and multiple Fortune 500 companies trusting Hush as they prioritize governance of the AI workforce. Akamai joining this round is a strong signal that the identity gateway for AI agents is quickly becoming core infrastructure, as well."

"When we backed Hush at seed, static secrets were already a liability and agentic AI has turned that liability into something enterprises can't ignore," said Barak Schoster, Partner at Battery Ventures. "Companies are handing autonomous software real authority over real systems, often through the same standing credentials Hush was built to eliminate. Our expanded support of Hush is a bet that proactively securing identities is what will make that authority safe to grant as we head deeper into the agentic age."

Hush will use the funding to expand its engineering and sales teams, particularly in the United States; accelerate support for enterprise IAM and agentic ecosystems, including deeper integrations with Enterprise AI platforms; and strengthen and expand corporate partnerships.

About Hush Security

Hush Security secures the entire non-human workforce – from secrets, service accounts, and other non-human identities (NHIs) to the fast-growing workforce of AI agents. The platform eliminates standing access and gives AI agents and non-human identities scoped, just in time access, every action governed, logged and revocable from one place. Founded by the team behind Meta Networks (acquired by Proofpoint in 2019) and backed by YL Ventures, Battery Ventures, and Akamai Technologies, Hush is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide. Learn more at www.hush.security.

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SOURCE Hush Security