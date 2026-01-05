Hush Security Selected for the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS & NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hush Security, a runtime security platform for non-human identities that continuously maps risk, automates remediation, and replaces static secrets with identity-based access, today announced it has been selected to participate in the 2026 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator with CrowdStrike, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA through its Inception program, to help fuel the next generation of AI-driven cloud security innovation.

The elite eight-week program runs from January 5 through March 3, 2026, and connects early-stage startups with hands-on mentorship, technical enablement, funding and go-to-market support from leaders across CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA. As part of the accelerator, participants receive guidance on cloud architecture, AI and agentic system development, and cybersecurity best practices, along with access to top cybersecurity experts and global visibility across partner ecosystems.

The program will culminate in an in-person Demo Day at the AWS Startup Loft in San Francisco on March 24, 2026, coinciding with the RSA Conference, where an expert panel will select an innovation award winner with potential for investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon® Fund.

Hush Security was chosen for its work in non-human identity, secrets, and agentic AI risk reduction, using patent-pending technology to eliminate secrets-based access risk, automate remediation, and help organizations adopt policy-based access and its potential to help address pressing security challenges facing enterprises today.

"We're honored to be selected for the 2026 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator," said Micha Rave, CEO and Co-founder of Hush Security. "This program gives us unique access to mentorship, technical resources and industry leaders that will accelerate our mission to move organizations to a new identity-based access model built for the modern working environment. We look forward to collaborating with CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA to advance our technology and scale globally."

Participation in the accelerator builds on the expanded global format of the program, which empowers innovators from around the world to accelerate AI-driven cloud security solutions and connect with top cybersecurity investors and technical experts. Alumni of earlier cohorts have collectively raised significant funding, increased their collective valuations by billions, and achieved notable acquisitions, underscoring the program's impact on its participants and the future of cybersecurity.

About Hush Security

Founded in 2024, Hush Security set out to redefine non-human identity security by introducing a new access model for non-human identities that replaces static secrets with just-in-time, Identity-based access. Led by industry veterans with decades of experience, Hush's mission is to bring true Zero Trust principles to machine-to-machine access. The company is backed by Battery Ventures and YL Ventures and is headquartered in Tel Aviv.

About the CrowdStrike, AWS & NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator

The Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, delivered by CrowdStrike in partnership with AWS and NVIDIA through the NVIDIA Inception program, is a global initiative designed to support early-stage cybersecurity companies with technical enablement, cloud and AI guidance, product development support, and go-to-market resources. The eight-week program culminates with a live demo showcase where founders present their solutions to industry leaders and investors.

