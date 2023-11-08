Hyro Announces Conversational AI for Healthcare on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Hyro's customers can now benefit from integrated conversational AI to improve the patient journey, reduce agent burnout, and leverage data to optimize operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro today announced it has launched Conversational AI for Healthcare on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering healthcare providers to alleviate workforce challenges, such as inefficiency, burnout, and attrition - through AI-powered communications.

Hyro's Conversational AI for Healthcare is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=1d79ef2e-5c95-40ff-99df-dde980f04bb2.

Hyro's Conversational AI for Healthcare

Hyro's Adaptive Communications Platform leverages large language models (including GPT), computational linguistics, and knowledge graphs – bringing the latest advances in conversational AI to healthcare organizations. With Salesforce Health Cloud and Service Cloud, Hyro's Conversational AI for Healthcare provides health systems with a 360-degree view of patient interactions and insights to enable unparalleled support for patients across voice and chat-centric channels, including call centers, websites and mobile apps. Hyro's Conversational AI for Healthcare on Salesforce AppExchange is set to yield tangible improvements in access and engagement for patients, contact center agents, and healthcare providers as a whole.

With this new integration, healthcare systems can ensure that patients' needs will be served more effectively with reduced wait times, broadened self-service capabilities, and quicker resolutions to their queries. Contact center agents will be able to leverage Hyro's AI assistants with Salesforce Health Cloud as the first point of patient contact, helping them access internal health records for autonomous identification and verification before delegating next steps. Meanwhile, at the organizational level, healthcare providers will add value by enhancing personalized interactions, optimizing workflow efficiency, reducing costs, and maximizing value – all driving exceptional patient outcomes.

Comments on the News:

"I am excited to announce the launch of Conversational AI for Healthcare on Salesforce AppExchange, which will help expand the reach of AI capabilities across a wider range of healthcare providers nationwide. This integration will help transform patients' interactions with their healthcare providers," said Israel Krush , CEO and Co-Founder, Hyro. "With conversational AI tools becoming so commonplace in the enterprise, healthcare providers must strive to use AI responsibly to protect patients from disinformation. Hyro's AI Safeguards available in this integration help health systems achieve much-needed control, visibility, and explainability."

"Hyro's Conversational AI for Healthcare is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by leveraging responsible, AI-powered communications to alleviate workforce challenges and bolster operational efficiency," said Alice Steinglass , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 8,000 listings, 12 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Health Cloud, Service Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Hyro

Hyro, a leading Conversational AI Platform for Healthcare, enables health systems to automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps and more. Hyro's plug-and-play approach helps organizations recapture time and investment lost to building and maintaining chat and voice solutions. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Healthcare, Baptist Health, and Novant Health, benefit from AI assistants that are 60x faster to deploy, easy to maintain and simple to scale—generating better conversations, more conversions, and revenue-driving insights. Headquartered in New York, Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. For more information, visit www.hyro.ai .

