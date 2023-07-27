Hyro Partners with Gozio Health to Integrate AI-Powered Communications with Mobile Solutions for Patients

Hyro's omnichannel conversational AI capabilities will integrate with Gozio's mobile platform, expanding access to a range of key healthcare services within one unified interface

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, today announced a partnership with Gozio Health, an industry-leading, customizable, location-aware mobile patient engagement platform. Hyro will embed its conversational AI platform within Gozio's framework, providing quality omnichannel voice and chat AI experiences to patients and staff through mobile applications. The partnership will initially be rolled out across the two companies' mutual customer base of healthcare providers, including Novant Health and Baptist Health.

Hyro's Adaptive Communications Platform will augment Gozio's suite of mobile offerings and give enterprise health systems access to integrated AI assistants for patient-facing tasks such as prescription refills, FAQ resolution, appointment management, and troubleshooting. Together, Gozio and Hyro enable healthcare organizations to automate routine tasks so that staff can devote their full attention to more urgent responsibilities, while also removing access barriers for patients by offering them a wider range of self-service capabilities in one centralized, user-friendly location.

The partnership comes amid ballooning demand for AI technologies within healthcare providers' patient interfaces to further reduce inefficiencies and streamline routine tasks in an effort to optimize staff workflows. The healthcare industry, however, is sensitive and heavily regulated, particularly concerning patient data privacy and security. As such, responsible AI implementation to help both staff and patients while still protecting personal data is of paramount importance–a mission to which Gozio and Hyro are no strangers. Hyro reaches 60-70% resolution rates for inbound calls and messages while explaining the outputs of those AI-powered interactions, ensuring a greater degree of accountability and trust surrounding technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU)

"With burnout and staffing shortages so widespread in healthcare, any support we can offer to already overloaded contact centers is extremely valuable," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder, Hyro. "We welcome the opportunity to partner with Gozio, expanding our omnichannel AI-powered conversations relating to scheduling, Rx management, physician search and more to their seamless mobile interfaces. Now, patients can unlock 24/7 access to critical services from their healthcare providers with zero hold times and full confidence in their automated support."

"With conversational AI having burst into the public spotlight throughout 2023, we are truly excited to bake Hyro's best-in-class conversational AI solution into our mobile app," said Lee Jones, Chief Product Officer at Gozio Health. "Hyro's explainable, plug-and-play conversational AI tools will allow the healthcare providers we work with to curate the datasets that AI draws upon, save stretched operational dollars, and maintain compliance with industry regulations."

Through successful collaborations with leading health systems across the US, Hyro and Gozio will continue to provide healthcare enterprises with an unparalleled, all-in-one mobile app solution, ensuring seamless support and an enhanced user experience.

"In today's world, we are used to having information right at our fingertips," said Melanie Husk, SVP, Chief Consumer Officer at Baptist Health. "Through embracing the joint capabilities of these two leading innovators in digital health, we will be able to automatically incorporate the latest developments in AI and mobile technology for the benefit of our patients at Baptist Health. Patients can now request services via phone call, SMS or directly through the mobile app, no matter the time or place, to ensure easy and real-time access to care."

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Conversational AI Platform for Healthcare, enables health systems to automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps and more. Hyro's plug-and-play approach helps organizations recapture time and investment lost to building and maintaining chat and voice solutions. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Healthcare, Baptist Health, and Novant Health, benefit from AI assistants that are 60x faster to deploy, easy to maintain and simple to scale—generating better conversations, more conversions, and revenue-driving insights. Headquartered in New York, Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. For more information, visit www.hyro.ai.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health partners with health systems to increase consumer engagement using a proven mobile platform and strategy. The entire healthcare journey–both in-person and digital–is improved by giving systems the flexibility to consolidate all their patient-facing digital solutions into one premium native mobile experience accessible by anyone, anywhere. Combined with Gozio's patented indoor positioning technology, the platform empowers consumers to confidently navigate their healthcare journey and enables health systems to more effectively achieve their business goals. Gozio customers surveyed in a 2021 KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight report found 100% satisfaction. For more information, visit www.goziohealth.com.

