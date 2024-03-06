Ibex and PathPresenter Launch Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of AI-powered Digital Pathology

"The digital pathology and AI transformation that Ibex and PathPresenter are championing is modernizing the industry and providing pathologists with AI tools to improve diagnostic accuracy, lab efficiencies and patient outcomes," said Joseph Mossel, CEO and Co-Founder of Ibex Medical Analytics. "This partnership allows us to expand access to Galen™, Ibex's AI platform, to PathPresenter's impressive community of medical institutions around the world."

PathPresenter is a secure and scalable multi-tenant enterprise workflow platform that has been developed by pathologists with deep domain knowledge and experience. Trusted by over 45 tier-one institutions, PathPresenter is the most comprehensive suite available for clinical care, remote consultations, education, and research. The solution provides expert guidance in storage optimization, tight integration with LIS systems through a proprietary HL7 engine, and robust incorporation of 3rd party and in-house-built AI algorithms.

"We are committed to working with the best partners to advance digital pathology adoption and education, and Ibex is a clear leader in AI-powered diagnostics," said Dr. Rajendra Singh, founder of PathPresenter. "PathPresenter is building the much-needed 'roads and bridges' to connect the world's pathologists, institutions, and pharma companies to easily share image data, AI algorithms, and domain expertise. Our deep knowledge of the digital pathology workflows is complemented well by Ibex's clinically validated AI tools, enabling pathologists to benefit from a holistic diagnostic experience."

Ibex's Galen platform is the most widely deployed AI technology in pathology and has been deployed in laboratories and pathology departments around the world. Galen supports clinicians worldwide with augmented capabilities during diagnosis of breast , prostate , and gastric biopsies. Improving diagnostic accuracy, reducing turnaround time, optimizing lab workflows and improving user experience for pathologists, Galen has demonstrated excellent outcomes across multiple clinical studies performed in different pathology labs and diagnostic workflows.1,2,3,4,5

Ibex and PathPresenter will be at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting in Baltimore, between March 23 and 28, 2024 (Ibex booth no. 755, PathPresenter booth no. 953).

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex Medical Analytics is transforming cancer diagnostics with clinical grade AI-powered solutions for pathology. Empowering clinicians and supporting pathologists, Ibex is on a mission to provide accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis for every patient. Ibex's Galen™ is the first and most widely deployed AI-powered platform in pathology. Pathologists worldwide use Galen™ as part of their everyday routine to improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis, implement comprehensive quality control measures, reduce turnaround times and optimize workflows. For additional company information, please visit https://ibex-ai.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Multiple solutions under the Galen™ platform are CE marked (IVDD) and registered with the UK MHRA. Galen First Read for prostate is now also CE marked under IVDR. The Galen platform includes solutions which are for Research Use Only (RUO) in the United States and not cleared by the FDA. For more information, including indication for use and regulatory approval in other countries, contact Ibex Medical Analytics.

About PathPresenter

PathPresenter is the global image sharing platform for pathology. We are on a mission to help democratize access to the world's pathology knowledge by connecting pathologists to the vast expertise of their colleagues globally and providing a practical platform to access and use best-in-class AI models. Founded by dermatopathologist and digital pathology pioneer, Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter has been adopted by 45+ tier one medical institutions for clinical care, education, and research, and has built a thriving community of 50,000+ users in 172 countries to easily view and share digital pathology images and knowledge.

