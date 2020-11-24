Ibex Medical Analytics Welcomes Dr. David Shulkin, Former Secretary of the VA, and Joe Robinson to its Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, today announced the addition of David Shulkin, M.D., and Joe Robinson to its advisory board. The new advisors previously held prominent senior-leadership positions spanning government, healthcare provider and industry organizations, and join Ibex to support its expansion across the United States and Latin America.

Dr. Shulkin was the ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. In this role, he was responsible for America's largest integrated healthcare system, serving more than nine million veterans from over 1,200 sites of care. Dr. Shulkin previously served as chief executive of numerous leading hospitals and healthcare systems, including Beth Israel in New York City and Morristown Medical Center in Northern New Jersey. Dr. Shulkin has also held numerous physician leadership roles, including the Chief Medical Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Shulkin is a board-certified internist and received his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania.

Joe Robinson is a senior healthcare executive, with extensive experience in driving profitable growth and leading large multinational companies within the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Ibex's advisory board, Robinson was Senior VP, Healthcare North America at Philips Healthcare, responsible for all healthcare products, a staff of 1,500, and revenues of over $3 billion. Robinson has also held other leadership positions at Philips, Toshiba, General Electric and Siemens.

"Providing quality healthcare remains a multifaceted challenge. With cancer incidence on the rise, and at times when in-patient visits and testing are impacted by COVID restrictions, the importance of accurate and timely cancer diagnosis cannot be overstated," said Dr. Shulkin. "The results I've seen from the Ibex solution have the potential to significantly improve cancer diagnostics. From a healthcare system's perspective, these technological advances will drive more providers to embrace strategies that improve the quality of oncology care."

"The Ibex team has been exceptional in taking an innovative technology and turning it into a highly efficient AI solution that is used successfully in pathology labs worldwide, improving cancer diagnostics and operational efficiency," said Joe Robinson. "The digital pathology market is at an inflection point, and I believe that Ibex's AI solutions are a game-changer in proving the clinical benefits and economic value that digitization can bring to US providers and payors."

"We are very proud to welcome Dr. Shulkin and Mr. Robinson, who together, add unparalleled knowledge and experience to our team," said Joseph Mossel, CEO and Co-founder of Ibex. "We see large US health networks prioritizing AI as a key pillar in their digital transformation strategies, and we look forward to working with the new advisors to further expand Ibex's outreach and customer base in the Americas."

Dr. Shulkin and Mr. Robinson join current members in Ibex's advisory board, including world renowned pathologists Mahul Amin, MD, Liron Pantanowitz, MD and Sylvia Asa, MD, HMO executive Prof. Varda Shalev and healthcare industry leaders Dr. Ajit Singh and Yair Briman.

Ibex uses AI to develop clinical-grade solutions that help pathologists detect and grade cancer in biopsies. The Galen™ Prostate and Galen Breast are the first-ever AI-powered cancer diagnostics solutions in routine clinical use in pathology and deployed worldwide, empowering pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy, integrate comprehensive quality control and enable more efficient workflows. Ibex's solutions are built on deep learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information go to www.ibex-ai.com.

