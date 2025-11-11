IBI Ag Completes $10 Million Series A Round Led by Corteva

This is the second and final tranche of IBI Ag's Series A Round for its novel bioinsecticide platform

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBI Ag, a pioneering crop protection company developing a wide array of bio-insecticides with a lower ecological footprint, today announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round for a total of $10 million.

The investment was led by Corteva ("Corteva") through its Corteva Catalyst platform, with the participation of The Trendlines Group (SGX:42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), Iron Nation, Consensus Business Group ("CBG"), and a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority, joined by Bandera Capital and First Imagine Ventures, enabling the closing of the round.

The completion of this Series A represents a significant milestone for IBI Ag, underscoring growing global recognition of the company's innovative antibody-based bioinsecticide platform. The funds will enable IBI Ag to accelerate product development and regulatory advancement of its next-generation biological pest control solutions.

IBI Ag's proprietary technology leverages single-domain antibodies (nanobodies) to create highly effective, selective, and safe biological insect control products. Adapted from the pharmaceutical field and optimized for agriculture, this groundbreaking platform introduces new modes of action that protect high-value crops from both sucking and chewing insects, while minimizing environmental impact and preserving beneficial species.

"We're proud to have the continued confidence of our investors and to welcome Bandera Capital and First Imagine Ventures to the IBI Ag family," said Arnon Heyman, CEO of IBI Ag. "With the completion of our Series A, we are well positioned to bring our novel biological solutions closer to farmers worldwide, supporting both productivity and sustainability."

"The collaboration between IBI Ag and Corteva is a clear example of how working together can deliver innovation that increases performance and provides more sustainable solutions in crop protection," said Tom Greene, senior director at Corteva and global leader for Corteva Catalyst. "We are excited to continue exploring the development of next generation biologicals and naturally inspired solutions as IBI Ag advances toward commercialization."

Corteva, through its Corteva Catalyst platform, collaborates with entrepreneurs and innovators to accelerate the development of early-stage, disruptive technologies that enable farmers to sustainably produce more food and feed.

About IBI Ag

IBI Ag is a pioneer in the Agri-biotech industry, developing innovative and sustainable crop protection solutions. The company's proprietary nanobody technology provides a new mode of action for controlling a broad range of insect pests with minimal ecological footprint. Founded by The Trendlines Group together with Dr. Amir Ayali and Dr. Rony Oren Benaroya, and supported by the Israel Innovation Authority, IBI Ag is redefining the future of pest management.

