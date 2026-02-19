IceCure Announces Thomas Hospital of Infirmary Health Installs ProSense®, Becomes First Hospital in Alabama to Offer Breast Cancer Cryoablation

First procedures to be performed in the coming weeks at Alabama's largest non-governmental healthcare system

Purchase funded by the Thomas Foundation following FDA marketing authorization of ProSense® in low-risk breast cancer and inclusion of cryoablation in proposed medical society guidelines

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), a developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today announced Thomas Hospital of Fairhope, Alabama, part of the Infirmary Health network of hospitals, purchased and installed the ProSense® system, becoming the first facility in Alabama to offer breast cancer cryoablation. Dr. Katelin Holmes, a board-certified breast surgeon, Medical Director of Breast Surgical Services at Thomas Hospital, and Co-Director of the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers ("NAPBC") Breast Program, will be selecting patients for the procedures, some of which are scheduled to commence their treatment this month.

"Thomas Hospital and Infirmary Health are leading the advancement of breast care in Alabama, where they serve a large population of women from around the Gulf Coast region. We are very pleased that with ProSense®, they will provide the very first breast cancer cryoablation procedures in Alabama over the coming weeks," stated IceCure's Vice President of Sales, North America, Shad Good. "We believe the installation comes on the heels of increased interest in ProSense® following the October 2025 Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") clearance for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer, and we have observed a growing awareness that may lead to more installations over the coming months."

The hospital's purchase was made possible by the Thomas Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Thomas Hospital to access state-of-the-art medical technology to offer innovative and compassionate care for their patients.

Mr. Good continued, "We are highly encouraged that the system was purchased by the Thomas Hospital Foundation as part of its mission to be a leader in delivering the most innovative treatments to patients in their community. Based on the hospital network's patient volume and population, it is our hope that a large number of eligible women will benefit from ProSense® as a minimally invasive treatment option."

Nathan Payne, J.D., M.Ed., Director of the Thomas Hospital Foundation, added, "This technology represents a meaningful step forward for breast care on the Eastern Shore, bringing advanced, less invasive treatment options to patients at Thomas Hospital. The Foundation's role is to thoughtfully steward donor generosity, so we are prepared to invest in innovative, cutting-edge care when opportunities like this arise. It's exciting to see how local philanthropy continues to move healthcare forward at Thomas."

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA marketing authorization for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer with adjuvant endocrine therapy for women aged 70 and above, including patients who are not suitable for surgical alternatives for breast cancer treatment. A full list of benefits and risks can be found on the Company's website.

ProSense® is a minimally invasive cryosurgical tool that provides the option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including in the breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens the door to fast and convenient office-based procedures for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the expectation that breast cancer cryoablation procedures using the ProSense® system will commence at Thomas Hospital over the coming weeks; the belief that interest in ProSense® has increased following the October 2025 FDA clearance for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer; the observation that growing awareness may lead to additional installations of the ProSense® system over the coming months; ; and the Company's expectations that a large number of eligible women may benefit from ProSense® as a minimally invasive treatment. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

