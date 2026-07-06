IceCure Highlights Expanding Commercial Adoption of ProSense™ Cryoablation in Brazil Following FDA Clearance for Breast Cancer

Growing physician interest and commercial adoption for ProSense™ in Brazil's expanding interventional oncology markets increased following FDA authorization

Independent study evaluating breast cancer cryoablation in 750 patients across Brazil, led by renowned breast surgeon Dr. Vanessa Sanvido, is underway

Dr. Toulsie Ramtohul of Institut Curie, a ProSense™ user set to lead a 900-patient breast cancer cryoablation study in France, invited to key Brazilian hospitals and interventional oncology conference to share clinical expertise

CAESAREA, Israel, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) ("IceCure," "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today highlighted the growing international interest in its ProSense™ system in Brazil at the Simpósio de Radiologia Intervencionista em Oncologia ("SOBRICE Onco 2026"), one of the country's leading interventional oncology congresses.

"IceCure's ProSense™ holds Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária ("ANVISA") regulatory approval in Brazil and is experiencing growing commercial expansion in the country. We believe the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") marketing authorization for early-stage, low-risk breast cancer has provided significant tailwind, boosting awareness and interest among Brazilian physicians and institutions", commented IceCure CEO, Eyal Shamir "Commercial procedures are already being performed, including for breast, lung, kidney cancer and musculoskeletal tumors", Shamir continued.

Leading experts in cryoablation such as Dr. José Hugo Luz, a member of the SOBRICE Board of Directors and Chief of Interventional Radiology at the Instituto Nacional De Câncer, Dr. Vanessa Sanvido, a breast surgeon at HCor Hospital in São Paulo, and others are among those advocating for the adoption of ProSense® in key medical centers throughout the country. At SOBRICE Onco 2026, renowned experts in breast cryoablation, including breast surgeon Dr. Vanessa Sanvido of the HCor Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil and interventional radiologist Dr. Toulsie Ramtohul of the Institut Curie in Paris, France were invited to attend the breast cancer session to present their clinical experience and results with ProSense™ to the Brazilian oncology community. Both physicians are conducting large independent breast cancer cryoablation studies with ProSense™ in their respective countries, with 750 patients from Brazil expected to enroll in the ongoing SIX trial and 900 patients in France's planned CRYODESC trial are anticipated to enroll in a two-arm independent study evaluating cryoablation and the current standard of care.

Dr. Ramtohul, who also led master classes on breast cancer cryoablation in the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo, participated in the congress and expressed appreciation for the collaboration with IceCure and KTR Medical, a local importer of medical devices and IceCure's exclusive distributor in Brazil.

ProSense™ continues to gain traction globally as a safe, effective, and patient-friendly minimally invasive alternative to surgery, offering shorter recovery times and improved quality of life. IceCure remains committed to expanding access to this technology through clinical education, regulatory milestones, and strategic partnerships.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense™ system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the growing international interest in and commercial adoption of the ProSense™ system in Brazil and other markets; the expected impact of the U.S. FDA's marketing authorization for ProSense™ for the treatment of early-stage, low-risk breast cancer on awareness, physician interest, commercial procedures and market adoption in Brazil; the potential expansion of ProSense™ in Brazil's interventional oncology market and in key medical centers; the anticipated benefits of ProSense™ as a minimally invasive alternative to surgery, including shorter recovery times and improved quality of life; ongoing and planned clinical education activities, regulatory milestones and strategic partnerships; and the potential results, timing, completion and impact of independent studies involving ProSense™, including studies being conducted in Brazil and France. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 17, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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SOURCE IceCure Medical