IceCure Medical to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial & Operational Results on August 20, 2024

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, announced today that it will issue a press release with its financial and operational results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 before the Nasdaq Stock Market opens on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The Company will also discuss such results and other corporate developments on a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on the same day.

Conference call & webcast info:

Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10:00 am EDT

US: 1-888-407-2553

Israel/International: +972-3-918-0696

A live webcast will be available at: https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/IcecureQ2-2024

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses its expected announcement of financial and operational results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and hosting a conference call related to such results. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 3, 2024, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Michael Polyviou

Phone: 732-232-6914

Todd Kehrli

Phone: 310-625-4462

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319310/IceCure_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IceCure Medical