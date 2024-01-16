IceCure Medical's ProSense® Featured at Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology Conference: Key Opinion Leaders Highlight Benefits of Cryoablation

ProSense® users speaking at the conference about cryoablation included ISVIR President Dr. Suyash Kulkarni, as well as Dr. Shuvro Roy-Choudhury

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that it participated at the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR) 24th Annual Conference in Jaipur, India that took place from January 11th-14th, 2024.

IceCure, along with its in-country distributor, Novomed, exhibited and conducted hands-on ProSense® demonstrations and training. ProSense® has regulatory clearance in India for indications including general surgery and oncology for tissues of the breast, lung, kidney, liver, and bone and was used to perform the first breast cryoablation procedure in India in June 2023 at the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital in Coimbatore.

In his presentation titled "Ablation for Bone and Soft Tissue Masses: How I Do It", ISVIR President Dr. Suyash Kulkarni, described the benefits of using a liquid nitrogen cryoablation system. Dr. Kulkarni gave several specific examples of how his team performed cryoablation to successfully treat bone and soft tissue masses.

"With the advancement of technology, commercially available cryoablation systems today are transforming the way interventional radiologists can quickly, safely, and very effectively treat a broad range of indications early, before open surgery or before other more aggressive therapeutic methods are required," Dr. Kulkarni stated. "At this year's ISVIR conference, more interventional radiologists evaluated the advantages of using cryoablation in their practices and hospitals."

During his scientific presentation on esoteric ablations, Dr. Shuvro Roy-Choudhury shared his experience in using ProSense®️. Dr. Roy-Choudhury, ISVIR 2024 Gold Medal recipient, Country director of Interventional Therapies at the Narayana Hrudayalaya Group of Hospitals, a Senior Interventional Radiologist working across two continents and a leader in imaging and interventional medical devices, commented, "Globally, cryoablation is reaching a tipping point in broad adoption across medical specialties and particularly in interventional radiology. I find ProSense®️ to be a great cryoablation system out there, with several unique advantages and was privileged to share my experience with it at ISVIR this year."

"We've been very active in the Indian market where ProSense® offers a highly desirable efficacy, safety, and cost profile for indications, including breast cancer. At this year's ISVIR, supported by our hands-on demonstrations and the presentations of several key opinion leaders, ProSense® received strong interest from a growing number of doctors and medical institutions," stated Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure, VP Business Development & Global Marketing.

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cyroablation System provides a minimally invasive treatment option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens that door to fast and convenient office-based procedure for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses how cryoablation systems are transforming the way interventional radiologists can treat indications and the belief that cryoablation is reaching a tipping point in broad adoption across medical specialties. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

