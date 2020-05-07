ICL to Present at BMO & Citi Virtual Conferences in May

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, announced today it will participate at upcoming conferences:

Mr. Raviv Zoller , ICL's President & CEO, will present at the BMO Global Farm to Market Virtual Conference on May 13, 2020 at 8:40 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The presentation will be webcasted and will be available on the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

Mr. Zoller together with Mr. Dudi Musler , ICL's IR Manager, will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings in the conference on May 13 & 14.

Investors who wish to participate in the virtual meetings with Mr. Zoller or Mr. Altman on these dates, may contact ICL's IR team, [email protected]

About ICL

ICL is global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Dudi Musler

Investor Relations Manager

+972-3-684-4448

[email protected]

PRESS CONTACT

Adi Bajayo

Scherf Communications

+972-52-4454789

[email protected]

SOURCE ICL

