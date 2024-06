IDenta Corp - 2024 Shareholders' Meeting - Updating

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets will hold a Shareholders' meeting on Thursday, July 4th, 2024, at 10:00am ET / 5pm Israel time at the company's offices at Bethlehem Road 120, Jerusalem and via Zoom link on the benefit of the participation of anyone in the world who want to participate:

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp said, "We are excited about the coming shareholder's meeting. On the agenda of the meeting will be a change in the company's structure after approval of an initial proposal by the company's board of directors and management. We look forward to seeing all the attendees."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

