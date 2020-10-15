IDenta Corp. Announces Entry into the Philippines Law Enforcement Huge Market

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Narcotics & Explosives is pleased to announce the successful completion of the testing and assessment of its product line by The Philippines Drug Enforcement Agency. Accordingly, adoption and implementation of IDenta test kits has been initiated, in an effort to improve and simplify the combat of illicit substances in The Philippines.

IDenta's quick, precise and easy to use detection tests enables law enforcement agencies to do their work fast and efficient with high safety and maximum reliability. IDenta's product range are designed to cater a broad range of customers including ports, airports, border control, police and likes at anytime, anywhere.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta, said: "I am proud that IDenta's products continue to be adopted by security and Law Enforcement agencies across the world and meet all required accuracy, safety and efficiency standards. We at IDenta welcome the opportunity to join forces with the Philippines which is a prominent participant in South East Asia region with over than 109 million people. We very much appreciate the trust placed in IDenta products by The Philippines Drug Enforcement Agency and look forward to assisting its efforts to combat illicit substances."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: +972-2-5872220

E: [email protected]

SOURCE IDenta Corp.