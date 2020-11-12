iKO Media Group Announces the Global Launch of Its New Proprietary Advanced EPG Solution, iKOMAX

ROME, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group has announced the launch of their new EPG creation solution, iKOMAX. This advanced solution allows TV channels to be in the frontline of EPG technology without spending efforts and funds on both Human Capital and equipment.

iKOMAX offers a holistic cloud-based system for both playout and automatic EPG. The solution boasts the additional advantage of quick and easy remote access, so it is simple to use from anywhere, a crucial advantage in these challenging times. Some of the features offered as part of the iKOMAX solution include automatic installation and up-to-date channel list, regional channel numbering, ability to add channel logo and category, program guide with illustration in multiple languages (currently English and Arabic).

"During COVID-19, we introduced our cloud playout solution, iKOCLOUD, that allows our customers to keep their business running, from any where in the world with a simple laptop and wifi connection. Keeping both their health and business safe," said Mark Demichovski, VP Sales Operation, iKO Media Group.

Most if not all FTA channels that are broadcasted on Direct to Home (DTH) platforms do not offer EPG information to their viewers which means that the viewers are not getting any information on screen on the show he is watching or any other information about the next shows. One such example of a successful implementation is Eutelsat's Sat.Tv, with automatic EPG fully enabled by iKO Media Group's iKOMAX.

"iKO Media Group is constantly focused on expanding our service offering with innovative and advanced solutions that have a real need in the market. Collaborating with the technical team of Eutelsat and creating such great solution for channels was in line with this strategy, becoming the enabler to the EPG enhanced service. Our reputation and vast experience were key components in their choice to cooperate with us to offer simple solution to a complex needs" added Mark Demichovski, VP Sales Operation, iKO Media Group.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG delivers effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



For more information, visit www.ikomg.com/news

Press Contact – iKOMG

Yael Ayalon

[email protected]

www.ikomg.com

SOURCE iKO Media Group

Related Links

http://www.ikomg.com

