illumex Named "Data Technology Startup of the Year" in 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards

illumex's Generative Semantic Fabric platform was recognized for its innovative approach to making enterprise data AI-ready

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illumex, the Generative Semantic Fabric platform for structured enterprise data, today announced that it has been named "Data Technology Startup of the Year" in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. This recognition underscores illumex's innovative approach to solving critical data challenges faced by enterprises in the era of generative AI.

illumex's Generative Semantic Fabric automates the process of discovering, mapping, and adding semantic meaning to structured enterprise data. By creating a unified semantic knowledge graph that aligns all data with consistent business terminology and context, illumex enables organizations to leverage their data more effectively for AI and analytics initiatives.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Data Breakthrough," said Inna Tokarev Sela, Founder and CEO of illumex. "As organizations strive to integrate data from disparate sources to support analytics and AI across their data stack, effectively leveraging large language models is becoming imperative. Our mission is to get organizations GenAI-ready and to enable reliable and productive interactions between AI tools and users."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

"Illumex enables error-free and fast data-driven decision-making by automatically mapping data and analytics. AI tools offer a competitive edge - from enhancing productivity to augmenting the decision-making processes. Yet there are challenges in effectively leveraging organizational data via LLMs," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "illumex reduces the occurrence of data hallucinations, minimizes the impact of data silos, and creates a unified data language. We're thrilled to name them 'Data Technology Startup of the Year' as they enhance trust in AI and data insights, enabling organizations to pursue truly data-driven decision-making."

About illumex

illumex empowers organizations to unlock the full value of their enterprise data through its Generative Semantic Fabric. The company's turnkey platform automates the complex process of mapping data semantics and resolving terminological inconsistencies across business silos - a critical step for achieving AI and GenAI readiness. By enabling transparent and governed data interactions with LLMs, illumex opens up transformative enterprise use cases for generative AI. The company was founded by Inna Tokarev Sela, former AVP & Head of AI at Sisense and Senior Director of Machine Learning at SAP, who brings two decades of experience leading large-scale initiatives to leverage data for AI. illumex recently secured $13M in seed funding led by Cardumen Capital, Amdocs Ventures, and Samsung Ventures. For more information, visit https://illumex.ai/

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact

Gavriel Cohen

Concrete Media for illumex

[email protected]

SOURCE illumex