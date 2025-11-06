IM Cannabis to Report third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 13th at 9:00am ET

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) (the "Company", "IMCannabis", or "IMC"), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, will report operational and financial results for the third quarter 2025 ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, before the market opens.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC (Nasdaq: IMCC) is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company's focus is to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in its highest value markets, Israel and Germany. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its subsidiaries, which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centers, and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients.

