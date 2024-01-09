Imagry Unveils Safe Driver Overwatch™, an Autonomous Safety Feature for Young and Elderly Drivers, at CES 2024

--Safe Driver Overwatch cognition feature to be announced at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif. , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagry, a developer of mapless autonomous driving software solutions, used its appearance at CES 2024 to announce a new autonomous driving function aimed at teens and other drivers who could use some assistance. Whether due to inexperience, longer reaction time in the elderly, fatigue or distraction, these vehicle operators will benefit from the system, called Safe Driver Overwatch. When it is activated, Safe Driver Overwatch will prevent the driver from exceeding the posted speed limit, and from disobeying traffic signals and signs. It operates like a "shadow driver", always maintaining a safe envelope around the vehicle.

"Safe Driver Overwatch is not just a feature; it's a guardian angel for drivers, especially those who are new to the road, or whose skills are diminished due to age, fatigue, or distraction," said Imagry CEO Eran Ofir. "This advanced capability is designed to enhance safety by ensuring responsible and rule-abiding driving behavior. It's a game-changer for families with teen or elderly drivers."

The concern for the safety of novice and elderly drivers is a sentiment shared by families and the public at large. Youthful drivers face unique challenges, including limited experience, incomplete formulation of the brain's judgment center, and inclination to test boundaries. A recent survey by the National Sleep Foundation sheds light on the alarming rates of drowsy driving among U.S. teens.

Safe Driver Overwatch will be a reliable solution to minimize the risks associated with driver fatigue. By adhering to speed limits, responding intelligently to traffic signals and signs, and prioritizing pedestrian safety, Safe Driver Overwatch acts as the vigilant co-pilot drowsy drivers need.

Imagry's mission goes beyond developing cutting-edge autonomous driving technology. It wants to foster a safer and more secure driving environment for everyone. Safe Driver Overwatch underscores this commitment to a future where the road is a safer place for all as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of autonomous driving.

Here are some of the key features of Imagry's Safe Driver Overwatch:

Adhering to Speed Limits: With Safe Driver Overwatch, the maximum speed of the vehicle is automatically restricted to the posted speed limit. This feature serves as a built-in speed monitor, promoting adherence to traffic regulations and mitigating the risks associated with speeding. Moreover, it observes the "Basic Speed Law" (driving no faster than is safe in present conditions), adding an extra layer of safety when driving in congested areas, inclement weather, and construction zones.

Safe Driver Overwatch takes proactive measures by automatically responding to traffic signals and signs. The vehicle intelligently slows down and stops for amber and red lights, follows right-of-way protocols at stop signs, slows appropriately at yield signs, and enters traffic circles and roundabouts only when the coast is clear. Pedestrian Anticipation: Safety extends beyond the vehicle, and Safe Driver Overwatch does too with a focus on pedestrians. The feature anticipates pedestrian movement, ensuring the vehicle adjusts its course to avoid collisions—whether in designated crosswalks or when pedestrians are jaywalking.

About Imagry

In its six years of working on automotive applications, Imagry has developed a reliable, mapless autonomous driving software solution for passenger vehicles and buses. Imagry's bio-inspired technology combines real-time vision-based perception and imitation-learning artificial intelligence (AI) for a driving decision-making network that is economical, easily deployable, and scalable. Using low-cost sensors, it eliminates the need for external digital mapping of roads and cities. Imagry's system has been selected by Tier-1s and OEMs for passenger vehicles, and for public buses in three locations thus far.

