Imagry's Mapless Autonomous Driving Solution Receives Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HAIFA, Israel , Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagry, a mapless autonomous driving solution developer, was recognized by the international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as best-in-class in Europe's autonomous driving industry for enabling technology leadership.

Imagry was honored to be selected by Frost & Sullivan as the recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award.

Frost & Sullivan described Imagry's mapless autonomous driving software as "agile and flexible," capable of being easily tailored to fit multiple local regions and driving conditions. The product is "easily deployable across vehicle OEMs, regardless of the vehicle's platform, model, trim level, chip, or systems used," the firm said. Frost & Sullivan also recognized Imagry's focus on innovation tailored to industry needs.

"Imagry is delighted to accept the technology leadership award from Frost & Sullivan, truly one of the world's most recognized authorities on business acumen," said Eran Ofir, Imagry's CEO. "This validates everything we've been trying to do with mapless autonomous software using neural networks with AI, perception, and motion planning systems."

Unlike most AV systems that rely on expensive, data-intensive, high-definition maps, Frost & Sullivan found that Imagry's mapless software removes the need for wireless network connectivity and can operate outside narrow geofenced areas. Imagry's solution was also noted for being "top-down," meaning it can handle complex scenarios expected under Level 5 autonomous driving while being able to scale down to meet less complex autonomous challenges.

Furthermore, Frost & Sullivan noted that Imagry's combined perception and motion-planning technologies enable vehicles to use clear object recognition, identification, and classification to correctly assess the current driving environment and act the same way a skilled human driver would. The Imagry solution is also continuously improved through supervised learning cycles, and the enhanced system can then conveniently be applied to the vehicle via an over-the-air update.

"Imagry sets itself apart from the competition with its mapless autonomous driving solution based on vehicle camera data in real-time instead of high-definition maps, allowing automated driving in unmapped areas and removing the cost of continuous connectivity to update maps," said Frost & Sullivan.

If you would like to read the full Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award citation, click here.

About the Frost & Sullivan Award

Frost & Sullivan's Enabling Technology Leadership Award recognizes companies that apply their technology in new ways to improve existing products and services and elevate the customer experience. As part of the recipient selection process, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluate the following criteria: Technology Leverage Commitment to Innovation, Commitment to Creativity, Stage Gate Efficiency, Commercialization Success, Application Diversity, Customer Impact Price/Performance Value, and Brand Equity.

About Imagry

In its six years of working on automotive applications, Imagry has developed a reliable, mapless autonomous driving software solution for passenger vehicles and buses. Imagry's bio-inspired technology combines real-time vision-based perception and imitation-learning artificial intelligence (AI) for a driving decision-making network that is economical, easily deployable, and scalable. Using low-cost sensors, it eliminates the need for external digital mapping of roads and cities. Imagry's system has been selected by Tier-1s and OEMs for passenger vehicles, and for public buses in three locations to date.

