IMC Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMCC), a medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, today announced that it has received a written notice (the "Notice") from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Notice has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing or the trading of its common shares, and during the grace period, as may be extended, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IMCC".

According to the Notice, the Company has until October 6, 2026, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company can regain compliance if at any time during this 180-day period the closing bid price of its common shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, in which case the Company will be provided with written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance after the initial 180-day period, the Company may then be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement. In this case, the Company will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company cannot demonstrate compliance by the allotted compliance period(s), Nasdaq's staff will notify the Company that its common shares are subject to delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares and its continued listing on Nasdaq is a priority for the Company. Should the situation not resolve itself over the above-mentioned time frame, the Company intends to consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within the compliance period.

About IMC

IMC (Nasdaq: IMCC) is an international company focused on building and scaling innovative businesses and technologies across global markets. The Company currently operates a medical cannabis platform serving patients in Israel and Germany while evaluating opportunities to expand into additional technology-driven sectors.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its subsidiaries, which import and distribute cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies and online platforms, in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses regaining compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, and timing and effect thereof. The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: the failure of the Company to comply with applicable regulatory requirements in a highly regulated industry; unexpected changes in governmental policies and regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to continue to meet the listing requirements of Nasdaq; any unexpected failure to maintain in good standing or renew its licenses; the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to deliver on their sales commitments or growth objectives; the reliance of the Group on third-party supply agreements to provide sufficient quantities of medical cannabis to fulfil the Group's obligations; the Group's possible exposure to liability, the perceived level of risk related thereto, and the anticipated results of any litigation or other similar disputes or legal proceedings involving the Group; the impact of increasing competition; any lack of merger and acquisition opportunities; adverse market conditions; the inherent uncertainty of production quantities, qualities and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability from the usage of the Group's cannabis products; supply chain constraints; reliance on key personnel; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; risks surrounding war, conflict and civil unrest in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, including the impact of the multi front war Israel is facing on the Company, its operations and the medical cannabis industry in Israel; risks associated with the Company focusing on the Israel and Germany markets; the inability of the Company to achieve sustainable profitability and/or increase shareholder value; the inability of the Company to actively manage costs and/or improve margins; the inability of the Company to grow and/or maintain sales; the inability of the Company to meet its goals and/or strategic plans; the inability of the Company to reduce costs and/or maintain revenues; and the Company's inability to take advantage of the legalization of medicinal cannabis in Germany.

Please see the other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov/edgar. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward looking information is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Company Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor & Public Relations

[email protected]

Oren Shuster, CEO

IM Cannabis Corp.

[email protected]

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SOURCE IM Cannabis Corp.