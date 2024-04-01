IMC applauds the April 1st implementation of the new Israeli cannabis regulation, facilitating access for many new patients

With the implementation of the anticipated medical cannabis regulatory reform, the Israeli ministry of health removed many of the heavy regulations in the sector, making medical cannabis more accessible to new patients.

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC) (the "Company" or "IMC"), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, welcomes the implementation of the medical cannabis regulatory reform in Israel on April 1st.

The reform, announced by the Israeli ministry of health on August 7, 2023, underwent a three-month delay due to the Israel-Hamas war following its initial announcement (the "Reform").

The Reform will be implemented in phases, as approved, and announced by the Israeli Ministry of Health. The key aspects of the initial phase, commencing today, April 1st, are as follows:

Change in the prescription process: patients with a wide range of diseases and medical conditions from Oncology to Parkinsons will no longer be required to obtain a license to receive medical cannabis. Patients will receive a prescription similar to those for other prescription medications. Pain and PTSD are not included in the Reform yet. Medical cannabis will now be prescribed through the HMO's, Israel's public healthcare system: until the Reform, cannabis could not be prescribed through the HMO's which cover the majority of the Israeli population. The number of prescribing physicians is expected to increase: as of today, HMO physicians, who are dully trained and certified within their field of expertise, can prescribe medical cannabis as a first line treatment, as opposed to a last resort, based on medical discretion for the approved indications. The cost for prescription is anticipated to be reduced: the Ministry of Health limited the cost for a medical cannabis prescription.

"We believe that by facilitating the access to medical cannabis, for many new patients, the new regulations will transform the medical cannabis market in Israel." said Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC. "By improving the accessibility, increasing the potential number of prescribers, and lowering the cost of obtaining a cannabis prescription, we anticipate an increase in the number of medical cannabis patients."

For the full report published by the Ministry of Health see (in Hebrew)- https://www.health.gov.il/hozer/mmk152_2016.pdf

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company has exited operations in Canada to pivot its focus and resources to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in its highest value markets, Israel and Germany. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients. Until recently, the Company also actively operated in Canada through Trichome Financial Corp and its wholly owned subsidiaries, where it cultivated, processed, packaged, and sold premium and ultra-premium cannabis at its own facilities under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands for the adult-use market in Canada. The Company has exited operations in Canada and considers these operations as discontinued.

