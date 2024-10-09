IMPROVATE brings the world's most advanced smart city technology from Israel to all over the world

An international "smart cities" powerhouse

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROVATE brought together 15 major cities from across Europe for a Smart Cities conference in Budapest, during which the cities were introduced to the latest and most advanced technological developments by leading Israeli companies in the field, including - Tondo Smart, Juganu, Gadfin, IPlus Cyber, IPgallery, Ok2go, Wise Mon, Atmosfir, Giv Solutions, Ortech , Safer Place, Raizit, Galileo Navigation.

From the conference in Budapest, September 2024. Photo by IMP: Prof Itzhak Benenson-Computers, Environment and Urban Systems Journal, Associate Editor, Mayor of Larnaca Mr. Andreas Vyras, Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Mr. Nikola Barbutov, Deputy Mayor of Plovdiv, Mr. Angel Slavov (PRNewsfoto/IMPROVATE) From the conference in Budapest, September 2024. Photo by IMP: Ronit Hasin Hochman – Co-founder – IMPROVATE, H. E. Mr. Delfin PLLANA- Ambassador of Kosovo to Hungary (PRNewsfoto/IMPROVATE)

Ronit Hassin Hochman, CEO of IMPROVATE: "Even while the State of Israel is facing a multi-front conflict, the Israeli high-tech industry continues to lead in innovation and technology, helping to maintain the resilience of the Israeli economy."

The conference, held this week at the Ritz-Carlton in Hungary's capital, was attended by representatives and mayors of prominent cities across Europe, including Budapest, Sofia, Larnaca, Skopje, Tirana, and others.

While Israel is fighting on multiple fronts, the local high-tech industry continues to achieve outstanding results and maintain the resilience of the Israeli economy. This week, the IMPROVATE Smart Cities Conference took place in Budapest, Hungary. It brought together leading mayors from across Europe.

The aim of the conference was to introduce the world to new and advanced technologies in the field of "smart cities" developed by the Israeli high-tech industry. The mayors met with the leading and most innovative Israeli companies in the field, with the goal of getting to know and implementing new technologies for city management in the cities they govern. Among the Israeli companies that participated in the conference are:

Juganu

Juganu transforms physical spaces into smart, digitized environments through its AI-driven platform that is simple to deploy. By replacing existing light fixtures, Juganu creates adaptable smart spaces that collect and process data, empowering organizations to efficiently manage, monitor, and evolve their environments for future needs.

Ortech

Ortech Defence Systems Ltd. specializes in protection and hardening of existing structures, providing mobile shelters, and developing innovative applications based on composite materials for protection against explosions, blast waves, and shrapnel. The company offers modular protection solutions, comprehensive Turnkey services, survivability reports, and field testing – all to deliver a professional and complete solutions for structural and strategic site protection needs. Ortech has leading protection systems that are Home Front Command approved, including the Ortech Safe Room system, which protects existing rooms in homes and apartments without a secure shelter for emergency situations.

Safer Place

Safer Place unique video based technology platform enables police, municipalities and law enforcement agencies to streamline traffic enforcement operations, increase road safety, drive productivity and generate surplus revenue from traffic and parking fines focusing on life risking traffic violations.

With over 12 years' experience in the traffic enforcement domain, Safer Place has gained a solid reputation as a trusted solution provider based on dozens of large-scale installations for Tier 1 municipal authorities and police organizations in EMEA including Tel Aviv municipality, Jerusalem municipality, Ayalon Highways, Napels Police, Torino Police and more.

Clean2Go

Clean2Go proudly participated in the Smart Cities Conference in Budapest, showcasing its innovative platform that centralizes waste collection and street cleaning services into one comprehensive system.

With advanced AI capabilities, Clean2Go enhances data accuracy and operational efficiency, making cities smarter and cleaner. During the event, we engaged with deputy mayors from Larnaka, Nikola Barbutov from Sofia, and other cities, as well as key integrators, to explore collaborative opportunities for improving urban management.

Tondo Smart

Tondo Smart develops smart outdoor lighting solutions that serve as a platform for a data-driven, smart public space. With Tondo's system, cities can add and manage applications that use AI insights to optimize public space management, making it more efficient, eco-friendly, and user-friendly for residents. Tondo Smart develops smart outdoor lighting solutions that serve as a platform for a data-driven, smart public space. With Tondo's system, cities can add and manage applications that use AI insights to optimize public space management, making it more efficient, eco-friendly, and user-friendly for residents.

Raizit

Raizit is a startup company that develops and operates the leading digital public participation platform in Israel. The platform has been chosen by most government ministries, including the Ministries of Health, Education, Justice, Labor, Prime Minister's Office, and more. It has also been adopted by statutory authorities such as the Tax Authority, Planning Administration, Water Authority, and others, as well as municipalities like Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Netanya, and more. Raizit's clients engage in qualitative and meaningful communication with their stakeholders through questionnaires, surveys, online discussions, and innovative tools like participatory maps. The system analyzes the results using a unique AI model, producing accurate and rapid conclusions and recommendations.

Wise-Mon LTD

Wise-Mon Ltd specializes in network cyber solutions, providing a Next generation NAC for securing networks and IOT devices. The company has dozens of clients in Israel and abroad in various sectors of the economy. As part of the Smart Cities Conference, the company presented TruNAC - their flagship product.

Galileo Navigation

Galileo indoor turn by turn GPS navigation and data collection. Saving time, saving money, making money and saving lives.

Iplus Cyber

Many cities are increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats, yet often lack the budget for top-tier security measures. At I Plus Cyber, we created Attackwatch to empower municipalities in safeguarding their critical infrastructure. Our solution offers advanced threat intelligence, breach detection, and attack surface management—all at an affordable price—ensuring the protection of the communities they serve.

IPgallery

IPgallery delivers AI-driven software solutions, enhancing urban life. Our technologies, designed for safety, sustainability, and resilience, provide vital tools for managing daily operations and emergencies. We empower city stakeholders across interconnected sectors including transportation and mobility, environment, air quality, citizen engagement, power and energy, public safety, and urban planning.

GIV-solutions

Established in 2021, GIV-solutions is among the world's leading Asset intensive management software solution providers, with over twenty years of experience in delivering large-scale software projects for the Smart city, transportation, Health care, campus, energy and real estate sectors.

GIV-CITY™ offers a powerful and holistic management system – the digital brain and beating heart of the smart city. By consolidating disparate data sources into a single unified platform, GIV-CITY™ ensures seamless communication and compatibility among different systems and devices. It empowers city officials to collaborate, make timely, data-driven decisions, minimize risks, and continuously improve management processes and government transparency.

Atmosfir

Atmosfir, an Israeli R&D integrator for advanced environmental solutions, presented HaZapp, a social application for reporting and managing environmental hazards globally, covering all types of hazards.

Additionally, the company introduced the D-fenceline system, which measures air pollutants in real-time along the fences of chemical plants, under ISO 17025 accreditation.

Gadfin

Gadfin Aerologistics System develops, manufactures and operates long range (>250Km), Heavy duty (8-150Kg), unmanned eVTOL's for B2B logistics. Gadfin has an unprecedented backlog of orders reaching more $350M. The biggest in its segment.

Among the cities that participated were prominent cities in Central and Eastern Europe, including Larnaca in Cyprus, Sofia in Bulgaria, Burgas, Plovdiv, Vratsa, and more.

Ronit Hassin Hochman, CEO of IMPROVATE: "Even while the State of Israel is in a multi-front conflict, the Israeli high-tech industry continues to lead in innovation and technology, helping to maintain the resilience of the Israeli economy. Israel is becoming a global power in the field of 'smart cities,' and today's conference demonstrates its strength, as mayors from across the continent come to be exposed to, learn, and implement Israeli technologies in major European cities."

Larnaca Mayor, Andreas Vyras, said at the conference: "The IMPROVATE Smart Cities conference is an excellent opportunity for us to enter the field of smart cities, which we have been aiming for for a long time. Additionally, the opportunity to collaborate with Israeli companies in the field intrigued us, and we hope to start cooperation between the parties." On the conference content, the Larnaca Mayor said: "Participation in the professional panels allowed us to present the challenges we face, such as smart transportation, waste management, traffic, and cybersecurity, and to begin to learn and become familiar with the systems and developments that can help us deal with these challenges."

The field of "smart cities" is one of the fastest-growing and most significant fields in technology and innovation today. More and more cities around the globe are implementing advanced technologies based on artificial intelligence or big data to improve the quality of life, safety, and security of their residents. As a result, the field is experiencing remarkable growth, with estimates suggesting there are currently thousands of active smart city projects worldwide. From major cities like Barcelona, New York, Tel Aviv, and Stockholm, which have technological systems helping manage and improve the lives of millions of residents, to smaller communities implementing smart technologies to address various urban challenges. Consequently, global investments in the field are expected to break records in the coming years, turning it into a market estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars.

Alongside technological success comes economic growth

Investments in the field of smart cities continue to grow rapidly, becoming a global magnet for investors and technology companies recognizing the need and potential of smart technologies to improve quality of life in cities. In light of all this, it is estimated that in the coming decade, the number of new cities worldwide expected to implement smart city systems will increase significantly. The prominent fields leading this area include traffic and public transportation management, renewable energy, and systems for reducing crime and enhancing personal security.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526881/IMPROVATE_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526879/IMPROVATE_2.jpg

SOURCE IMPROVATE