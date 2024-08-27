Inbound Logistics Magazine Names Capacity a Top 100 3PL

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N. J., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbound Logistics magazine has named Capacity as one of the United States' top third-party logistics providers. Inbound Logistics has been one of the industry's top transportation and logistics publications since 1981.

"Our goal is exceptional customer service for both our clients and their customers," said Thom Campbell, Capacity Chief Strategy Officer. "Being acknowledged by this nationally recognized publication reinforces our team's success in pursuit of excellence, innovation, and seamless logistical support."

The top 100 list is in the July 2024 issue of Inbound Logistics.

"In today's dynamic and complex supply chain landscape, businesses seek 3PL partners that can deliver exceptional results amidst unforeseen challenges and disruptions," said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "Capacity has proven its ability to excel in this area."



Capacity recently celebrated its 25th year of helping ecommerce and B2B businesses, especially health, wellness, and high-end and celebrity beauty brands, streamline their fulfillment processes to achieve significant scale. Capacity's services includes order fulfillment, warehousing, pick and pack operations, customized packaging, and real-time inventory management.

The Capacity philosophy focuses on being more than a partnership; Capacity is an extension of its clients' brands, delivering delight with every fulfillment and strengthening their clients' customer relationships for the long run.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to our audience's burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges.

IL editors selected this year's class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 400 companies. The service providers selected are companies that offer diverse operational capabilities and experience driving efficiency and operational excellence for today's demand-driven enterprises.

Inbound Logistics reaches more than 300,000 logistics professionals every month via multiple channels, including print, web, LinkedIn, newsletters, and social media.

About Capacity



Capacity is a comprehensive third-party logistics provider that specializes in helping ecommerce and B2B businesses streamline their fulfillment processes in order to scale. With more than two decades of experience, they offer a robust range of services including order fulfillment, warehousing, pick and pack operations, customized packaging, and real-time inventory management. Their focus on technology and strategic location usage enhances delivery speed, accuracy, and overall customer satisfaction. They have extensive experience in the beauty sector and with celebrity-backed brands, where the delivery experience must meet or exceed customer expectations every time. Visit www.capacityllc.com

About Inbound Logistics



Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to provide the information and solutions enabling companies of all sizes to become demand-driven enterprises by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

Media Contact



Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

http://k2-gc.com/

[email protected]

+1-913-440-4072

SOURCE Capacity