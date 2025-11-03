Incredibuild Acquires AI Startup Kypso to Accelerate Code Development Pipelines in the AI-Native Era

Acquisition bolsters Incredibuild's mission to accelerate the entire CI/CD pipelines and power AI-enabled engineering

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibuild, a leader in build acceleration and intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Kypso, a startup building AI agents for engineering teams. The strategic move marks a key step in Incredibuild's transformation into an AI-driven developer platform for pipeline acceleration, ensuring that developers reap the benefits of AI to deliver software quicker, improve code quality, and boost productivity across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

From left to right: Adam Gold – CEO of Kypso, Shimon Hason – CEO of Incredibuild, Tomer Ezer – CTO of Kypso

Founded in 2023 by former Snyk engineers Adam Gold and Tomer Ezer, Kypso embeds context-aware AI agents into tools like GitHub, Jira, and Slack to streamline engineering workflows without requiring teams to change their existing processes. Their technology allows Incredibuild to expand beyond build acceleration into a full pipeline acceleration platform, enabling both cloud and on-premise teams to accelerate their entire pipeline: from testing to code scanning to build times.

"With this acquisition, we are doubling down on our mission to become a comprehensive platform for pipeline acceleration – especially as AI reshapes how code is written and delivered," said Shimon Hason, CEO of Incredibuild. "Combining Incredibuild's acceleration capabilities with Kypso's advanced AI platform, we're enabling next generation build runners to support the volume of code being written by AI — empowering engineering teams to overcome the growing complexity of software delivery and paving the way for a new era of AI-driven development."

"Our mission from day one was to accelerate engineering teams' delivery by streamlining their operations," said Adam Gold, Co-Founder and CEO of Kypso. "By joining forces with Incredibuild, we now have the scale and reach to bring this vision to thousands of engineers around the world, while continuing to innovate and expand what's possible for software creation."

The Kypso team will join Incredibuild to lead its new AI-native platform efforts, strengthening Incredibuild's position as the go-to partner for engineering teams seeking smarter, faster, and more efficient ways to build and deliver software.

This is Incredibuild's second acquisition in under a year, following the acquisition of Garden in November 2024.

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild is a platform accelerating how code is built, tested, and deployed. Incredibuild's distributed computing and intelligent orchestration & caching technologies transform traditional CI/CD pipelines into dynamic, high-performance environments - empowering developers and AI to build faster, improve code quality, and bring products to market sooner.

Trusted by companies like Amazon, Adobe, and Activision, Incredibuild is redefining how engineering teams build software in the AI era.

