Industrial Defender and Waterfall Security Solutions Partner to Safely Transmit Cybersecurity Data in Operational Technology Environments

"We are pleased to be working with Industrial Defender, a pioneer in OT security," says Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Safe, comprehensive visibility into industrial networks is a cornerstone of modern industrial cybersecurity."

About Industrial Defender

Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Their specialized solution is tailored to complex industrial control system environments by engineers with decades of hands-on OT experience. Easy integrations into the broader security and enterprise ecosystem empower IT teams with the same visibility, access, and situational awareness that they're accustomed to on corporate networks. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

