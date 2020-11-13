Industry Veteran Ron Kormanek Joins WhiteSource as Chief Revenue Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in open source security and license compliance management software, is pleased to welcome Ron Kormanek as Chief Revenue Officer.

Ron is an industry veteran with over 20 years of technology sales and management expertise in expanding global sales at large technology organizations.

Before joining WhiteSource Ron served as a Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Checkmarx where he oversaw all customer-facing sales functions, including solutions and associated security services, while also working to set the company's strategic direction with emerging vertical industries. Prior to that Ron was Vice President of Sales for HP's Enterprise Security division, where he managed a portfolio of products that included Arcsight, Fortify, and TippingPoint.

"As modern development is faced with increased security threats, organizations across all industries and verticals are realizing that having a strong software composition analysis solution in place is critical for success." Said Ron "I'm excited to join an organization of extraordinary leaders and a pioneer in the application security space, and to further contribute to WhiteSource' success." concluded Mr. Kormanek.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the pioneer of open source security and license compliance management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software by harnessing the power of open source. WhiteSource is used by more than 800 customers worldwide, from all verticals and sizes, including 23% of Fortune 100 companies, as well as industry leaders such as Microsoft, IBM, Comcast, and many more. For more information, please visit www.WhiteSourceSoftware.com .

