Infinipoint Wins Gold Globee Award in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinipoint announced today that the Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Infinipoint Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS), a winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Infinipoint was recognized in the New Product-Service of the Year, Security Cloud/SaaS category for being the first solution provider to offer Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS). Infinipoint DIaaS is a comprehensive security solution for Zero Trust device access. It enables IT professionals to apply a true Zero Trust security posture to devices that aligns with major reference architectures, and accelerates the journey to higher Zero Trust maturity for device access.

Infinipoint DIaaS enables this through granular security policies ranging from checking for installed and running endpoint protection to checking critical software updates in operating systems and 3rd party software, supporting Windows, Mac and Linux. And most importantly, Infinipoint provides end user initiated one-click remediation for found issues, enabling real-time remediation for out of compliance devices and wide adoption of Zero Trust device access, all with zero impact to end user access and productivity.

Infinipoint DIaaS integrates with any access provider and business services as part of the user authentication flow, acting as one enforcement point for device compliance for every enterprise service. This includes integration with any access method whether it is IdP, ZTNA, SASE or VPN. This integration also extends Inifinipoint's granular policy checks to more advanced access control such as MFA, conditional access and adaptive access. This enables access decisions to be made with both user identity and device identity context.

Infinipoint supports a broad set of use cases around this user-device context, including scenarios such as controlling 3rd party contractor access depending on the device they are using. For example, Infinipoint can enforce a different set of policies depending on whether the contractor is accessing services via a corporate laptop or a personal laptop.

Infinipoint was also named a Bronze winner for the Security Cloud/SaaS Startup of the Year category.

"We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates Infinipoint's mission to address a major gap in Zero Trust for device-based access decisions," said Ran Lampert, CEO and Co-Founder, Infinipoint. "DIaaS is a truly one-of-a-kind offering that optimizes strong security with end user productivity. We're honored that Infinipoint's momentum and innovation have been recognized in this year's Globee Awards."

More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About Infinipoint

Infinipoint is a pioneer in the Device-Identity-as-as-Service security category to extend a true Zero Trust security posture to devices. Infinipoint is the only solution that provides Single Sign-On (SSO) authorization integrated with risk-based policies and one-click remediation for non-compliant and vulnerable devices. This reduces risk by protecting access to an organization's data and services while transforming devices to support a world-class security posture. Infinipoint is able to do all this in a productive way that maintains business continuity with no disruption to the workforce.

For more information visit www.infinipoint.io or follow Infinipoint on Twitter or LinkedIn .

