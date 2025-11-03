IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, has appointed Michael Dennison, most recently Vice President of Sales, as President of North America.

InMode Appoints Michael Dennison as President of North America

Dennison has held nearly every sales position in the aesthetic medical device industry, consistently producing at the highest level in each. With close to a decade of leadership experience at InMode, Dennison has advanced through roles from District Sales Manager to Vice President of Sales, driving national revenue growth, expanding market share, and strengthening the company's distribution network across North America.

"This promotion marks an exciting new chapter for InMode, led by a visionary leader with a proven commitment to cultivating talent and driving market excellence," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "Dennison's extensive industry experience and inspirational leadership will be pivotal in advancing our strategic initiatives and accelerating growth, as part of our North American restructuring."

"I am honored to continue building on InMode's strong foundation," said Dennison. "Together, we will accelerate momentum in the North American market, deliver greater value to our partners, and set new standards of excellence across the aesthetic and medical device industry."

Before joining InMode, Dennison held multiple leadership positions at Cynosure, where he consistently exceeded sales targets and built high-performing teams that drove significant revenue growth.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

