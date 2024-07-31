InMode Introduces IgniteRF The Complete Minimally Invasive Soft Tissue Contraction Platform

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to announce the introduction of IgniteRF, a ground-breaking minimally invasive workstation inclusive of nine technologies which offer soft tissue contraction across multiple tissue depths.

The IgniteRF platform, alongside the BodyTite, FaceTite, Morpheus8, and now QuantumRF family of products offers a comprehensive suite of radiofrequency solutions for various aesthetic and surgical needs. QuantumRF is a new, advanced minimally invasive technology which deploys fractionated radiofrequency to maximal depths. The two lightweight and versatile cannulas, QuantumRF 10 for small, more delicate treatment zones and QuantumRF 25 for larger treatment zones enable physicians to deliver unprecedented results without invasive surgery.

Radiofrequency (RF) technology has emerged as the gold standard in skin contraction within the aesthetics industry, due to its effectiveness, safety, and minimally or non-invasive nature. RF treatments heat the deeper layers of the skin, stimulating collagen production and promoting tissue remodeling. This process results in contracted, firmer skin and a more youthful appearance. One of the primary reasons RF is favored in aesthetics is its ability to deliver consistent and noticeable results with minimal discomfort and downtime. Unlike more surgical procedures, RF treatments do not require incisions or extensive surgery and recovery periods.

"IgniteRF marks a significant milestone for InMode, with continued innovation to make our best in-class technology faster, smarter, and even more exceptional results," says Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO and Co-founder of InMode.

Dr. Alfredo Hoyos, a board-certified plastic surgeon from Bogota, Colombia, worldwide renowned for his pioneering contributions to the body contouring field, has successfully completed over 100 QuantumRF procedures. He is the visionary creator of the High Definition Liposculpture technique, alongside Eve High Def (Full High-Def abdominoplasty), and Fit Mommy High Def (High Def mini-abdominoplasty). Dr. Hoyos commented, "QuantumRF is a ground-breaking advancement in skin retraction technology. Its internal bipolar system and fractional delivery eliminate the need for temperature build-up, making procedures remarkably fast and up to seven times more efficient than other devices. With QuantumRF, we have the best product available today, combining safety, efficiency, and unparalleled results."

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

