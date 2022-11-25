InMode Receives Health Canada Certification of Forma-I for Dry Eye Disease Due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is proud to announce the Health Canada license of the Forma-I to address the symptoms of dry eye disease due to Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). Forma-I is intended for use in the periorbital area and eyelids and relieves inflammation of meibomian glands and eye irritation.

MGD is a major cause of ocular discomfort, and 86% of dry eye patients demonstrate signs of MGD1. The North American dry eye market size reached $2.4 billion2 in 2021. This critical Canadian certification opens opportunities for InMode to provide a non-drug alternative for millions of MGD and dry eye sufferers.

InMode's Forma-I is an innovative thermal technology that delivers targeted bipolar radiofrequency energy to small, delicate ocular areas. Treatments are quick and easy and performed safely in-office.

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode, North America, commented, "We are proud to deliver a medical solution that will benefit millions of dry eye disease sufferers. This once again shows InMode's commitment to help patients improve their quality of life. We look forward to adding this new innovative technology to our product portfolio."

