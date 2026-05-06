InMode Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Quarterly GAAP Revenue of $82 Million, Represents 5% Year-Over-Year Increase

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:



● Quarterly GAAP revenues of $82.0 million, compared to $77.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

● Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $21.4 million, an increase of 6% compared to the first quarter of 2025. ● GAAP operating income of $10.1 million, *non-GAAP operating income of $14.0 million. ● Total cash position of $537.2 million as of March 31, 2026, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits. ● As of March 31, 2026, we completed the repurchase of 2.55 million ordinary shares pursuant to our share repurchase program, returning $34.8 million of capital to shareholders ($3.6 million of which was paid during the second quarter of 2026). ● Announced CFO transition; Yair Malca steps down and will support an orderly transition as a consultant. ● Board transition: Dr. Michael Anghel resigns; Dr. Hadar Ron appointed Interim Chair of the Board.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenues $82,017 $77,874 Gross Margins 75 % 78 % Operating Margins 12 % 20 % Net Income $11,562 $18,201 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.18 $0.26 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Gross Margins 75 % 79 % Operating Margins 17 % 23 % Net Income $15,872 $21,395 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.25 $0.31 *Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A

reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements included in this release.

Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, expenses related to independent transaction committee review (representing non-

recurring cost) and related income tax adjustments where applicable.

Management Comments

"While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, our total revenue this quarter reached our expectations, however our profitability was lower than expected," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "We are continuing to re-shape our organization in North America and in Europe by enhancing our sales and management teams. While the demand in the aesthetics market may be deferred, it will not be diminished, and we believe we are well positioned for its return."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $82.0 million, an increase of 5% compared to $77.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode added, "We are encouraged to report that Q1 revenue increased 5% year over year, with the U.S. contributing meaningfully to this growth. These results reflect our ability to execute consistently, even in a softer market environment and expand outside of the U.S."

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 75%, compared to 78% for the first quarter of 2025.

*Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 75%, compared to 79% for the first quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 12%, compared to 20% in the first quarter of 2025.

*Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 17%, compared to 23% for the first quarter of 2025. These decreases were primarily attributable to the increase in cost of goods, the new structure of the North America sales team implemented towards end of 2025 and subsidiary establishments in the latter part of 2025.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $11.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $18.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $15.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $21.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $537.2 million.

"In a quarter marked by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, we remained focused on what we can control: driving profitability, generating cash, and operating the business as usual. We also returned meaningful capital to shareholders, repurchasing $127.4 million of shares during 2025 and $52.7 million year to date under our new 2026 repurchase program, representing 3.86 million shares. With our strong financial position and continued flexibility, we remain well positioned to pursue a full range of capital allocation opportunities," concluded Malca.

Departure of Chairman; Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

The Company announced today that Dr. Michael Anghel has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective May 5, 2026. His decision was not related to any disagreements with the Company's management, Board, or operations. The Company thanks Dr. Anghel for his service and wishes him continued success.

Dr. Hadar Ron has been appointed Interim Chair of the Board, effective immediately.

Separately, Yair Malca has stepped down from his role as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 5, 2026. The Company appreciates his contributions and thanks him for his service.

To support a smooth transition, Mr. Malca will remain engaged with the Company in a consulting capacity for at least six months.

2026 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues between $365 million and $375 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 74% and 76%

*Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $73 million and $78 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.33 and $1.38

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, expenses related to independent transaction committee review (representing non-recurring cost) and related income tax adjustments where applicable.

However, these estimates are based on management's current estimates, which may be updated.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, on October 9, 2025, a new cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel began, and the hostilities have formally paused after two years of conflicts.

Moreover, On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched coordinated joint military strikes against Iran, targeting military, governmental, and nuclear-related sites. Iran subsequently responded with missile and drone attacks against targets in the region and sought to restrict commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. On April 7, 2026, a two-week ceasefire established and was extended on April 21, 2026, by the U.S government, amid ongoing negotiations, while a U.S. naval blockade of Iran continued.

The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate any time. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to monitor political and military developments closely and examine the consequences for our operations and assets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP income from operations. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release. Reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income, and non-GAAP earnings for management's projections of such non-GAAP financials for the 2026 fiscal year are not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of certain reconciling items. These reconciling items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer and Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, May 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207930/103b6ad5664.

Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers who opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S./Canada Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562

Israel Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736

Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7s0HUsXw

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/ . A replay of the conference call will be available from May 6, 2026, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to May 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S. /Canada TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 8622780

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/ .

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the actual amount of share repurchases made by the Company, if any. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2026, and our subsequent public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Yair Malca Chief Financial Officer Phone: (949) 305-0108 Email: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025 REVENUES 82,017

77,874 COST OF REVENUES 20,465

16,963 GROSS PROFIT 61,552

60,911 OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development 3,542

2,895 Sales and marketing 42,932

39,727 General and administrative 5,022

2,671 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 51,496

45,293 OPERATING INCOME 10,056

15,618 Finance income, net 4,296

6,859 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 14,352

22,477 INCOME TAXES 2,790

4,276 NET INCOME 11,562

18,201







EARNINGS PER SHARE:





Basic 0.18

0.26 Diluted 0.18

0.26 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in thousands)





Basic 63,401

68,760 Diluted 63,942

69,435

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 394,295 302,543 Marketable securities 57,032 83,632 Short-term bank deposits 85,832 169,159 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 40,703 43,504 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 31,509 25,733 Inventories 71,408 74,050 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 680,779 698,621 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 5,210 3,005 Deferred income tax assets 52,922 53,230 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,631 8,274 Property and equipment, net 2,595 2,599 Other investments 700 700 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 70,058 67,808 TOTAL ASSETS 750,837 766,429 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payables 16,853 17,912 Contract liabilities 16,369 12,093 Other liabilities 44,131 40,739 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 77,353 70,744 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 2,745 3,043 Other liabilities 4,657 4,436 Operating lease liabilities 4,829 5,008 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,231 12,487 TOTAL LIABILITIES 89,584 83,231





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 661,253 683,198 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 750,837 766,429

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended March 31,



2026

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income



11,562



18,201 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



175



174 Share-based compensation expenses



2,699



2,518 Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable



525



(94) Gains on marketable securities, net



–



(2) Finance expenses (income), net



719



(1,574) Deferred income taxes, net



327



896 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Decrease in accounts receivable (current and non-current)



72



4,544 Increase in other receivables



(5,866)



(3,532) Decrease (increase) in inventories



2,642



(4,233) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable



(1,059)



1,270 Decrease in other liabilities (current and non-current)



(388)



(3,287) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)



3,978



(837) Net cash provided by operating activities



15,386



14,044 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Investment in short-term deposits



(84,912)



– Proceeds from short-term deposits



167,658



31,297 Purchase of fixed assets



(172)



(85) Purchase of marketable securities



(9,727)



(20,877) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities



–



3,003 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities



36,256



62,147 Net cash provided by investing activities



109,103



75,485 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Tax withholding related to vesting of restricted share units



(1,802)



- Repurchase of ordinary shares



(31,241)



(99,960) Exercise of options



617



494 Net cash used in financing activities



(32,426)



(99,466) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS



(311)



556 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



91,752



(9,381)













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



302,543



155,329 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



394,295



145,948

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues by Category:





















Capital Equipment revenues - United States 33,669 41 % 29,542 38 %

Capital Equipment revenues - International 26,985 33 % 28,133 36 %

Total Capital Equipment revenues 60,654 74 % 57,675 74 %

Consumables and service revenues 21,363 26 % 20,199 26 %

Total Revenue 82,017 100 % 77,874 100 %





Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025

% %

United

States International Total United

States International Total Revenues by Technology:











Minimal-Invasive 75 80 77 93 79 87 Hands-Free 1 1 1 3 2 3 Non-Invasive 24 19 22 4 19 10

100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)















Three months ended March 31, 2026

Three months ended March 31, 2025





GAAP

Stock Based

Compensation

Expenses

Related to

Independent

Transaction

Committee Review

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Stock Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP REVENUES

82,017

–

–

82,017

77,874

–

77,874 COST OF REVENUES

20,465

(314)

–

20,151

16,963

(310)

16,653 GROSS PROFIT

61,552

314

–

61,866

60,911

310

61,221 OPERATING EXPENSES:



























Research and development

3,542

(268)

–

3,274

2,895

(222)

2,673 Sales and marketing

42,932

(1,861)

–

41,071

39,727

(1,763)

37,964 General and administrative

5,022

(256)

(1,262)

3,504

2,671

(223)

2,448 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

51,496

(2,385)

(1,262)

47,849

45,293

(2,208)

43,085 OPERATING INCOME

10,056

2,699

1,262

14,017

15,618

2,518

18,136 Finance income, net

4,296

–

–

4,296

6,859

–

6,859 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

14,352

2,699

1,262

18,313

22,477

2,518

24,995 INCOME TAXES

2,790

(349)

–

2,441

4,276

(676)

3,600 NET INCOME

11,562

3,048

1,262

15,872

18,201

3,194

21,395





























EARNINGS PER SHARE



























Basic

0.18









0.25

0.26





0.31 Diluted

0.18









0.25

0.26





0.31 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER

SHARE (in Thousands)



























Basic

63,401









63,401

68,760





68,760 Diluted

63,942









64,494

69,435





69,611

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/5954733/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode LTD.