InMode Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $136.1M Represents 20% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $136.1 million , an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2022. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 81% of quarterly revenues, while 9% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 10% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.

, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2022. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 81% of quarterly revenues, while 9% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 10% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms. Record GAAP net income of $55.7 million , compared to $44.0 million in the second quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP net income of $62.2 million , compared to $50.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

, compared to in the second quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP net income of , compared to in the second quarter of 2022. Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.65 , compared to $0.52 in the second quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.72 , compared to $0.59 in the second quarter of 2022.

, compared to in the second quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , compared to in the second quarter of 2022. Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $21.6 million , an increase of 44% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

, an increase of 44% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total cash position of $629.4 million as of June 30, 2023 , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Revenues $136,081 $113,547 Gross Margins 84 % 83 % Net Income $55,729 $44,048 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.65 $0.52 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Gross Margins 84 % 84 % Net Income $62,234 $50,401 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.72 $0.59

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Management Comments

"We are pleased to report a record quarter with revenue of $136.1 million, as sales from our platforms and disposables were the strongest they've ever been," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our commitment to innovation supports our growth and leads to a solid brand recognition within the aesthetics industry."

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented, "Once again, we saw an increase in consumable and platform sales in the second quarter. Revenue from consumables and service for the second quarter grew nearly 44% year-over-year and reached a record level."

"InMode's Envision platform, which offers a full periorbital treatment, continued to perform well in Q2, as we gained market traction stemming from the soft launch in Canada last year," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 reached $136.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

"We are happy to deliver another strong quarter, with record revenue and EPS in Q2," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Our significant international sales growth reached a record level of $49.5 million, and along with the expanded use of InMode's platforms, we were able to increase our full-year guidance."

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 83% 2022. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 84%.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 42%, compared to an operating margin of 43% in the second quarter of 2022. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 47% compared to 49% for the second quarter of 2022. This slight decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, mainly because of the addition of new sales representatives, higher travel expenses, as well as investment in direct-to-consumer advertising campaigns and hosting in-person events to support the company's growth projections.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $55.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $44.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $62.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $50.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

2023 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2023 ending December 31, 2023. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenue between $530 million and $540 million

and *Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $238 million and $243 million

and *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.62 and $2.66

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180180/f9c680d37c .

Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers who opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562

Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736

Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hAHIxqyf

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from July 27, 2023, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to Aug 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 3384563

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2023 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Yair Malca Chief Financial Officer Phone: (949) 305-0108 Email: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Phone: (917) 607-8654 Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

REVENUES 136,081 113,547 242,155 199,468

COST OF REVENUES 22,054 18,946 40,308 33,718

GROSS PROFIT 114,027 94,601 201,847 165,750

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development 3,567 3,183 6,669 5,998

Sales and marketing 51,059 39,653 92,772 70,502

General and administrative 2,392 2,562 4,400 5,039

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 57,018 45,398 103,841 81,539

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 57,009 49,203 98,006 84,211

Finance income (expense), net 4,445 (918) 7,734 (539)

INCOME BEFORE TAXES 61,454 48,285 105,740 83,672

INCOME TAXES 5,725 4,237 9,506 8,649

NET INCOME 55,729 44,048 96,234 75,023













NET INCOME PER SHARE:









Basic 0.67 0.54 1.16 0.91

Diluted 0.65 0.52 1.12 0.88

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)









Basic 83,405 82,216 83,280 82,590

Diluted 85,650 84,663 85,579 85,236



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 159,855 97,540 Marketable securities 400,464 374,589 Short-term bank deposits 69,094 75,254 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 32,568 26,997 Other receivables 18,656 15,094 Inventories 38,568 39,897 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 719,205 629,371 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 3,871 3,973 Deferred income tax asset, net 2,350 3,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,595 5,073 Property and equipment, net 2,463 2,298 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 14,879 15,038 TOTAL ASSETS 734,084 644,409 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 13,295 16,242 Contract liabilities 11,098 13,798 Other liabilities 36,340 51,980 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 60,733 82,020 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,038 3,959 Other liabilities 533 303 Operating lease liabilities 3,622 3,509 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,193 7,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES 67,926 89,791





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 666,158 554,618 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 734,084 644,409

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income 55,729 44,048 96,234 75,023

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 184 155 372 293

Share-based compensation expenses 6,505 6,353 10,714 9,447

Allowance for doubtful accounts 261 142 239 352

Loss on marketable securities, net - 23 - 37

Finance expenses (income), net (1,197) 851 (2,709) 941

Deferred income taxes, net 43 169 62 147

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Increase in accounts receivable (7,949) (8,247) (5,708) (4,294)

Increase in other receivables (3,791) (398) (4,020) (1,593)

Decrease (increase) in inventories 2,243 (4,660) 1,329 (8,734)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,308 2,292 (2,947) 3,054

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 7,211 4,105 (15,832) (770)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (7,547) 2,148 (3,621) 4,931

Net cash provided by operating activities 53,000 46,981 74,113 78,834

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in short-term deposits (100,000) (22,500) (106,000) (45,611)

Proceeds from short-term deposits 106,500 23,000 112,500 43,000

Purchase of fixed assets (194) (561) (535) (860)

Purchase of marketable securities (54,190) (17,545) (172,542) (38,754)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 1,008 - 2,002

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 60,891 14,224 152,028 25,157

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,007 (2,374) (14,549) (15,066)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Repurchase of ordinary shares - - - (42,637)

Exercise of options 827 204 2,500 365

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 827 204 2,500 (42,272)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 60 (1,077) 251 (1,228)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 66,894 43,734 62,315 20,268













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 92,961 44,670 97,540 68,136

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 159,855 88,404 159,855 88,404



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues by Category:

































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 73,828 54 % 62,960 56 % 123,579 51 % 107,720 54 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 40,635 30 % 35,560 31 % 77,008 32 % 62,743 31 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 114,463 84 % 98,520 87 % 200,587 83 % 170,463 85 % Consumables and service revenues 21,618 16 % 15,027 13 % 41,568 17 % 29,005 15 % Total Net Revenue 136,081 100 % 113,547 100 % 242,155 100 % 199,468 100 %





















Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimal-Invasive 86 73 81 84 74 80 88 74 83 84 72 79 Hands-Free 11 6 9 14 5 11 10 6 8 13 6 11 Non-Invasive 3 21 10 2 21 9 2 20 9 3 22 10

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD.



















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF



















INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)



















(Unaudited)











































Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2022







GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP







REVENUES 136,081 - 136,081 113,547 - 113,547







COST OF REVENUES 22,054 (547) 21,507 18,946 (496) 18,450







GROSS PROFIT 114,027 547 114,574 94,601 496 95,097







OPERATING EXPENSES:



















Research and development 3,567 (757) 2,810 3,183 (866) 2,317







Sales and marketing 51,059 (4,731) 46,328 39,653 (4,459) 35,194







General and administrative 2,392 (470) 1,922 2,562 (532) 2,030







TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 57,018 (5,958) 51,060 45,398 (5,857) 39,541







INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 57,009 6,505 63,514 49,203 6,353 55,556







Finance income (expense), net 4,445 - 4,445 (918) - (918)







INCOME BEFORE TAXES 61,454 6,505 67,959 48,285 6,353 54,638







INCOME TAXES 5,725 - 5,725 4,237 - 4,237







NET INCOME 55,729 6,505 62,234 44,048 6,353 50,401





























NET INCOME PER SHARE:



















Basic 0.67

0.75 0.54

0.61







Diluted 0.65

0.72 0.52

0.59







WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)



















Basic 83,405

83,405 82,216

82,216







Diluted 85,650

86,243 84,663

85,366









INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 242,155 - 242,155 199,468 - 199,468 COST OF REVENUES 40,308 (901) 39,407 33,718 (810) 32,908 GROSS PROFIT 201,847 901 202,748 165,750 810 166,560 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 6,669 (1,258) 5,411 5,998 (1,391) 4,607 Sales and marketing 92,772 (7,769) 85,003 70,502 (6,354) 64,148 General and administrative 4,400 (786) 3,614 5,039 (892) 4,147 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 103,841 (9,813) 94,028 81,539 (8,637) 72,902 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 98,006 10,714 108,720 84,211 9,447 93,658 Finance income (expense),net 7,734 - 7,734 (539) - (539) INCOME BEFORE TAXES 105,740 10,714 116,454 83,672 9,447 93,119 INCOME TAXES 9,506 - 9,506 8,649 - 8,649 NET INCOME 96,234 10,714 106,948 75,023 9,447 84,470













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 1.16

1.28 0.91

1.02 Diluted 1.12

1.24 0.88

0.98 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 83,280

83,280 82,590

82,590 Diluted 85,579

86,062 85,236

85,786

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode LTD