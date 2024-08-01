InMode Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $86.4M Represents 36.5% Year-Over-Year Decrease; Pro Forma Revenue (including new platform pre-orders not yet delivered) of $102.6M

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Quarterly GAAP revenue of $86.4 million , a decrease of 36.5% compared to the second quarter of 2023. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 87% of its quarterly revenues, while 6% were derived from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms and 7% were derived from InMode's hands-free platforms. Pro-forma revenue (including pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered) of $102.6 million .

, a decrease of 36.5% compared to the second quarter of 2023. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 87% of its quarterly revenues, while 6% were derived from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms and 7% were derived from InMode's hands-free platforms. Pro-forma revenue (including pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered) of . GAAP net income of $23.8 million , compared to $55.7 million in the second quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP net income of $29.0 million , compared to $62.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma non-GAAP net income of $39.8 million .

, compared to in the second quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP net income of , compared to in the second quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma non-GAAP net income of . GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28 , compared to $0.65 in the second quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.34 , compared to $0.72 in the second quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.46 .

, compared to in the second quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , compared to in the second quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of . Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $21.0 million , a decrease of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

, a decrease of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Total cash position of $729.2 million as of June 30, 2024 , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenues $86,449 $136,081 Gross Margins 80 % 84 % Net Income $23,818 $55,729 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.28 $0.65 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Gross Margins 81 % 84 % Net Income $28,976 $62,234 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.34 $0.72 **Pro-Forma Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $102,622 $136,081 Gross Margins 82 % 84 % Net Income $39,764 $62,234 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.46 $0.72

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A

reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in

this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments. ** Pro-forma non-GAAP results includes pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered and excludes share-based compensation.

Management Comments

"The second quarter was challenging for InMode and for the aesthetics industry in general," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer. "The quarter was impacted mainly by macroeconomic factors and longer production time of new and complex platforms. However, we are encouraged by the level of interest and orders of our new platforms, Ignite and Optimus Max, and we believe that these advanced platforms will be growth catalysts.

"In addition, as the leading company in the industry, we continue to invest in research and development, and our innovation pipeline is strong. As we offer unique platforms and technologies that require adjustments to the production lines, I would like to recognize the commitment and dedication of our employees who work tirelessly to expedite the production and fulfill orders during these times," Mizrahy concluded.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the second quarter of 2024 reached $86.4 million, a decrease of 36.5% compared to $136.1 million in second quarter of 2023. Pro-forma revenue reached $102.6 million.

"During the second quarter, we began delivering the new platforms and we are on track to complete all deliveries within the next several months," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, we are pleased to report that by the end of July 2024 we have successfully completed our third share repurchase program, acquiring 8.37 million shares for the amount of $150 million."

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 80% compared to a gross margin of 84% for the Second quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 81% compared to a gross margin of 84% for the second quarter of 2023.

**Pro-forma non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 82%.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 21%, compared to an operating margin of 42% in the Second quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 27% compared to 47% for the Second quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 34%. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in systems sales in North America.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $23.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $55.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $29.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $62.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma non-GAAP net income of $39.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2024 ending December 31, 2024. Based on our current estimates, management expects:

Full Year 2024 revenue to be $430 to $440 million compared to prior guidance of $485 million to $495 million

to compared to prior guidance of to *Non-GAAP gross margin between 82% and 84% consistent with prior guidance

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $150 million and $155 million compared to prior guidance of $169 million to $174 million

and compared to prior guidance of to *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.92 and $1.96 compared to previous guidance of $2.01 to $2.05



This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-

Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A

reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in

this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

** Pro-forma non-GAAP results includes pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered and excludes share-based compensation.

Based on our 2024 Financial Outlook, it is not expected that there should be any difference between our Pro-forma non-GAAP results and

our non-GAAP results for the full year 2024.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. However, an inability to promptly receive needed supplies and materials due to the ongoing and unpredictable nature of the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region may adversely impact our ability to commercialize and manufacture our product candidates and products in a timely manner. This could cause several delays and/or issues for our operations, which in turn would have a material adverse impact on our ability to commercialize our product candidates and our financial condition.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin as well as Pro-forma Non-GAAP revenue, pro-forma Non-GAAP net income, pro-forma non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and pro-forma non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2024 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2024, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

REVENUES 86,449 136,081 166,733 242,155

COST OF REVENUES 17,116 22,054 33,481 40,308

GROSS PROFIT 69,333 114,027 133,252 201,847

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development 3,698 3,567 7,216 6,669

Sales and marketing 45,055 51,059 84,850 92,772

General and administrative 2,266 2,392 4,780 4,400

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 51,019 57,018 96,846 103,841

OPERATIONS INCOME 18,314 57,009 36,406 98,006

Finance income, net 8,690 4,445 16,674 7,734

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 27,004 61,454 53,080 105,740

INCOME TAXES 3,186 5,725 5,566 9,506

NET INCOME 23,818 55,729 47,514 96,234













EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Basic 0.28 0.67 0.56 1.16

Diluted 0.28 0.65 0.55 1.12

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)









Basic 83,878 83,405 84,205 83,280

Diluted 85,890 85,650 86,520 85,579



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 91,997 144,411 Marketable securities 333,517 373,647 Short-term bank deposits 303,694 223,547 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 38,154 42,362 Prepaid expense and other receivables 23,003 16,268 Inventories 52,627 45,095 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 842,992 845,330 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 3,100 3,670 Deferred income tax asset 1,402 1,506 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,246 9,698 Property and equipment, net 2,396 2,382 Other investments 700 700 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 16,844 17,956 TOTAL ASSETS 859,836 863,286 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 15,548 13,966 Contract liabilities 43,610 10,923 Other liabilities 38,532 39,247 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 97,690 64,136 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,455 3,766 Other liabilities 1,899 1,399 Operating lease liabilities 5,671 6,613 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,025 11,778 TOTAL LIABILITIES 108,715 75,914





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 751,121 787,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 859,836 863,286

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income 23,818 55,729 47,514 96,234

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 177 184 342 372

Share-based compensation expenses 5,158 6,505 9,141 10,714

Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable 97 261 284 239

Loss on marketable securities, net 112 - 141 -

Finance income, net (5,040) (1,197) (9,797) (2,709)

Deferred income taxes (56) 43 (93) 62

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (4,814) (7,949) 4,494 (5,708)

Increase in other receivables (4,048) (3,791) (6,717) (4,020)

Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,025) 2,243 (7,532) 1,329

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 2,325 1,308 1,582 (2,947)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 2,241 7,211 (5,562) (15,832)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current) 23,114 (7,547) 32,376 (3,621)

Net cash provided by operating activities 42,059 53,000 66,173 74,113

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in short-term deposits (55,000) (25,000) (86,297) (28,000)

Proceeds from short-term deposits 13,500 31,500 13,500 34,500

Purchase of fixed assets (246) (194) (358) (535)

Purchase of marketable securities (64,129) (54,190) (185,693) (132,119)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 33,910 - 47,375 -

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 89,690 60,891 181,808 111,605

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17,725 13,007 (29,665) (14,549)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Repurchase of ordinary shares (88,980) - (88,980) -

Exercise of options 395 827 629 2,500

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (88,585) 827 (88,351) 2,500

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS (132) 60 (571) 251

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (28,933) 66,894 (52,414) 62,315













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 120,930 92,961 144,411 97,540

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 91,997 159,855 91,997 159,855



Revision of prior period financial information

The Company revised certain items within the investing activities with no impact on the net cash used in investing activities. The items impacted were "Investment in short-term deposits" and "Proceeds from short-term deposits" which were decreased by $75,000 and $78,000 for the three months and six months ended June 30,2023 respectively and "Purchase of marketable securities" and "Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities" which were decreased by $0, and $40,423 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023.

These changes have no impact on our previously reported consolidated total cash flows from operating activities, financing activities and investing activities in the periods stated above as well as net income and net change in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company evaluated the materiality of the adjustments, individually and in the aggregate, considering both qualitative and quantitative factors, and concluded that it was immaterial to the Company's prior periods' consolidated financial information. Since the revision was not material to any prior interim period or annual consolidated financial statements, no amendments to previously filed interim or annual periodic financial information was required. Consequently, the Company has revised the historical consolidated financial information presented herein for the impact of the above.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues by Category:

































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 34,799 41 % 73,828 54 % 65,658 39 % 123,579 51 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 30,606 35 % 40,635 30 % 57,529 35 % 77,008 32 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 65,405 76 % 114,463 84 % 123,187 74 % 200,587 83 % Consumables and service revenues 21,044 24 % 21,618 16 % 43,546 26 % 41,568 17 % Total Revenue 86,449 100 % 136,081 100 % 166,733 100 % 242,155 100 %



























Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimal-Invasive 85 86 87 86 73 81 87 84 86 88 74 83 Hands-Free 11 4 7 11 6 9 9 3 6 10 6 8 Non-Invasive 4 10 6 3 21 10 4 13 8 2 20 9

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)







Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023

GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP

REVENUES 86,449 - 86,449 136,081 - 136,081

COST OF REVENUES 17,116 (471) 16,645 22,054 (547) 21,507

GROSS PROFIT 69,333 471 69,804 114,027 547 114,574

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 3,698 (559) 3,139 3,567 (757) 2,810

Sales and marketing 45,055 (3,824) 41,231 51,059 (4,731) 46,328

General and administrative 2,266 (304) 1,962 2,392 (470) 1,922

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 51,019 (4,687) 46,332 57,018 (5,958) 51,060

OPERATIONS INCOME 18,314 5,158 23,472 57,009 6,505 63,514

Finance income (expense), net 8,690 - 8,690 4,445 - 4,445

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 27,004 5,158 32,162 61,454 6,505 67,959

INCOME TAXES 3,186 - 3,186 5,725 - 5,725

NET INCOME 23,818 5,158 28,976 55,729 6,505 62,234

















EARNINGS PER SHARE:













Basic 0.28

0.35 0.67

0.75

Diluted 0.28

0.34 0.65

0.72

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in thousands)













Basic 83,878

83,878 83,405

83,405

Diluted 85,890

85,900 85,650

86,243





Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 166,733 - 166,733 242,155 - 242,155 COST OF REVENUES 33,481 (880) 32,601 40,308 (901) 39,407 GROSS PROFIT 133,252 880 134,132 201,847 901 202,748 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 7,216 (987) 6,229 6,669 (1,258) 5,411 Sales and marketing 84,850 (6,707) 78,143 92,772 (7,769) 85,003 General and administrative 4,780 (567) 4,213 4,400 (786) 3,614 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 96,846 (8,261) 88,585 103,841 (9,813) 94,028 OPERATIONS INCOME 36,406 9,141 45,547 98,006 10,714 108,720 Finance income (expense),net 16,674 - 16,674 7,734 - 7,734 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 53,080 9,141 62,221 105,740 10,714 116,454 INCOME TAXES 5,566 - 5,566 9,506 - 9,506 NET INCOME 47,514 9,141 56,655 96,234 10,714 106,948













EARNINGS PER SHARE:











Basic 0.56

0.67 1.16

1.28 Diluted 0.55

0.65 1.12

1.24 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 84,205

84,205 83,280

83,280 Diluted 86,520

86,531 85,579

86,062

