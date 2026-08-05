InMode Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Quarterly GAAP Revenues of $95.6 Million, Consistent with the Second Quarter of 2025

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Quarterly GAAP revenues of $95.6 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2025.

Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $22.3 million, an increase of 13% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating income of $12.3 million and *non-GAAP operating income of $16.0 million.

Total cash position of $501.1 million as of June 30, 2026, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits.

Completed the repurchase of 6.38 million ordinary shares for an aggregate purchase price of $87.8 million through the previously announced share repurchase program.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 $95,589 $95,602 75 % 80 % 13 % 24 % $17,064 $26,742 $0.29 $0.42 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 75 % 80 % 17 % 28 % $20,812 $30,139 $0.35 $0.47 *Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, expenses related to independent transaction committee review (representing non-recurring cost) and related income tax adjustments where applicable.

Management Comments

"Overall revenue was consistent with the prior-year period, and we saw continued stability in our U.S. capital equipment business, reflecting steady customer demand. This performance is consistent with the stabilization we anticipate will continue through the remainder of the year. We remain focused on investing in opportunities that support long-term growth," said Moshik Itzkovich, Chief Financial Officer of InMode.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $95.6 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2025. Revenue from Asia reached a quarterly record, reflecting continued strength across key markets in the region. Quarterly revenues from consumables and service grew 13% compared to the second quarter of 2025, to $22.3 million, derived primarily from international sales.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 75%, compared to 80% for the second quarter of 2025.

*Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 75%, compared to 80% for the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 13%, compared to 24% for the second quarter of 2025. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 17%, compared to 28% for the second quarter of 2025. These decreases were primarily attributable to higher cost of goods sold, product mix, the restructuring of the North America sales team implemented toward the end of 2025, additional marketing and sales investments to retain talent and maintain market share, and higher general and administrative expenses driven by increased professional services costs. We expect these trends to continue for the foreseeable future.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $26.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $20.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $30.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $501.1 million.

Appointed New Chief Financial Officer and New Board Director

On May 20, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of Dr. Shlomo Nass as its new Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, effective May 19, 2026. The Company also announced the appointment of Moshe (Moshik) Itzkovich as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 19, 2026, while former Chief Financial Officer Yair Malca continues to be engaged with the Company as a consultant.

2026 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues between $365 million and $375 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 74% and 76%

*Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $68 million and $73 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.29 and $1.34

However, these expectations are based on management's current estimates, which may be updated.

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and shareholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, expenses related to independent transaction committee review (representing non-recurring cost) and related income tax adjustments where applicable.

Conference Call and Webcast Update

As previously announced, while the Company's Special Committee continues its evaluation of unsolicited proposals, the Company will not host an investor conference call or webcast in connection with this earnings release and will not be conducting investor meetings at this time.

The Current Situation in Israel

The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate at any time. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to monitor political and military developments closely and examine the consequences for our operations and assets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP income from operations. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency into its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release. Reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for management's projections of such non-GAAP financials for the 2026 fiscal year are not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of certain reconciling items. These reconciling items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the actual amount of share repurchases made by the Company, if any. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2026, and our subsequent public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Moshik Itzkovich

Chief Financial Officer

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30,

2026

2025 2026

2025 REVENUES 95,589

95,602 177,606

173,476 COST OF REVENUES 24,073

19,152 44,538

36,115 GROSS PROFIT 71,516

76,450 133,068

137,361 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 3,656

3,372 7,198

6,267 Sales and marketing 50,818

47,474 93,750

87,201 General and administrative 4,785

2,723 9,807

5,394 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 59,259

53,569 110,755

98,862 OPERATING INCOME 12,257

22,881 22,313

38,499 Finance income, net 7,432

8,062 11,728

14,921 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 19,689

30,943 34,041

53,420 INCOME TAXES 2,625

4,201 5,415

8,477 NET INCOME 17,064

26,742 28,626

44,943













EARNINGS PER SHARE:











Basic 0.29

0.42 0.47

0.68 Diluted 0.29

0.42 0.46

0.68 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 58,903

63,252 61,140

65,982 Diluted 59,378

63,637 61,717

66,540

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 396,173 302,543 Marketable securities 18,995 83,632 Short-term bank deposits 85,947 169,159 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 44,555 43,504 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 32,664 25,733 Inventories 71,661 74,050 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 649,995 698,621 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 5,686 3,005 Deferred income tax assets 52,629 53,230 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,693 8,274 Property and equipment, net 2,628 2,599 Other investments 700 700 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 70,336 67,808 TOTAL ASSETS 720,331 766,429 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payables 18,792 17,912 Contract liabilities 15,452 12,093 Other liabilities 45,193 40,739 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 79,437 70,744 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 2,484 3,043 Other liabilities 4,825 4,436 Operating lease liabilities 4,451 5,008 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,760 12,487 TOTAL LIABILITIES 91,197 83,231





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 629,134 683,198 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 720,331 766,429

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income 17,064 26,742 28,626 44,943

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 179 191 354 365

Share-based compensation expenses 3,708 3,418 6,407 5,936

Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable 719 147 1,244 53

Loss on marketable securities, net – 5 – 3

Finance expenses (income), net 388 (313) 1,107 (1,887)

Deferred income taxes 295 566 622 1,462

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (current and non-current) (5,046) (3,285) (4,974) 1,259

Decrease (increase) in other receivables (1,164) 1,276 (7,030) (2,256)

Decrease (increase) in inventories (253) (4,329) 2,389 (8,562)

Increase in accounts payable 1,939 2,430 880 3,700

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (current and non-current) 4,400 127 4,012 (3,160)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current) (1,178) (2,903) 2,800 (3,740)

Net cash provided by operating activities 21,051 24,072 36,437 38,116

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in short-term deposits (85,000) (25,000) (169,912) (25,000)

Proceeds from short-term deposits 84,912 55,000 252,570 86,297

Purchase of fixed assets (211) (219) (383) (304)

Purchase of marketable securities – - (9,727) (20,877)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities – - – 3,003

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 37,983 41,875 74,239 104,022

Net cash provided by investing activities 37,684 71,656 146,787 147,141

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Tax withholding related to vesting of restricted share units - - (1,802) -

Repurchase of ordinary shares (56,511) (27,484) (87,752) (127,444)

Exercise of options 19 505 636 999

Net cash used in financing activities (56,492) (26,979) (88,918) (126,445)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (365) 1,540 (676) 2,096

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,878 70,289 93,630 60,908













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 394,295 145,948 302,543 155,329

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 396,173 216,237 396,173 216,237



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues by Category:

































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 43,084 45 % 40,653 42 % 76,753 43 % 70,195 40 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 30,194 32 % 35,133 37 % 57,179 32 % 63,266 37 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 73,278 77 % 75,786 79 % 133,932 75 % 133,461 77 % Consumables and service revenues 22,311 23 % 19,816 21 % 43,674 25 % 40,015 23 % Total Revenue 95,589 100 % 95,602 100 % 177,606 100 % 173,476 100 %

















































Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimal-Invasive 71 73 73 73 82 78 73 77 75 82 81 81 Hands-Free 1 2 1 4 2 3 1 1 1 3 2 3 Non-Invasive 28 25 26 23 16 19 26 22 24 15 17 16

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, 2026



Three months ended June 30, 2025



GAAP

Stock Based Compensation



Non-GAAP



GAAP

Stock Based Compensation

Non-GAAP REVENUES

95,589

–



95,589



95,602

–

95,602 COST OF REVENUES

24,073

(302)



23,771



19,152

(334)

18,818 GROSS PROFIT

71,516

302



71,818



76,450

334

76,784 OPERATING EXPENSES:



























Research and development

3,656

(282)



3,374



3,372

(287)

3,085 Sales and marketing

50,818

(2,525)



48,293



47,474

(2,529)

44,945 General and administrative

4,785

(599)



4,186



2,723

(268)

2,455 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

59,259

(3,406)



55,853



53,569

(3,084)

50,485 OPERATING INCOME

12,257

3,708



15,965



22,881

3,418

26,299 Finance income, net

7,432

–



7,432



8,062

-

8,062 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

19,689

3,708



23,397



30,943

3,418

34,361 INCOME TAXES

2,625

(40)



2,585



4,201

21

4,222 NET INCOME

17,064

3,748



20,812



26,742

3,397

30,139





























EARNINGS PER SHARE



























Basic

0.29







0.35



0.42





0.48 Diluted

0.29







0.35



0.42





0.47 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in Thousands)



























Basic

58,903







58,903



63,252





63,252 Diluted

59,378







60,174



63,637





64,537









































Six months ended June 30, 2026

Six months ended June 30, 2025





GAAP

Stock Based Compensation

Expenses

Related to

Independent

Transaction

Committee

Review

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Stock Based Compensation

Non-GAAP REVENUES

177,606

–

–

177,606

173,476

-

173,476 COST OF REVENUES

44,538

(616)

–

43,922

36,115

(644)

35,471 GROSS PROFIT

133,068

616

–

133,684

137,361

644

138,005 OPERATING EXPENSES:



























Research and development

7,198

(550)

–

6,648

6,267

(509)

5,758 Sales and marketing

93,750

(4,386)

–

89,364

87,201

(4,292)

82,909 General and administrative

9,807

(855)

(1,262)

7,690

5,394

(491)

4,903 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

110,755

(5,791)

(1,262)

103,702

98,862

(5,292)

93,570 OPERATING INCOME

22,313

6,407

1,262

29,982

38,499

5,936

44,435 Finance income, net

11,728

–

–

11,728

14,921

-

14,921 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

34,041

6,407

1,262

41,710

53,420

5,936

59,356 INCOME TAXES

5,415

(389)

–

5,026

8,477

(655)

7,822 NET INCOME

28,626

6,796

1,262

36,684

44,943

6,591

51,534





























EARNINGS PER SHARE



























Basic

0.47









0.60

0.68





0.78 Diluted

0.46









0.59

0.68





0.77 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in Thousands)



























Basic

61,140









61,140

65,982





65,982 Diluted

61,717









62,324

66,540





67,052

































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SOURCE InMode Ltd.