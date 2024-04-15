InMode Responds To BTL Petition for Inter Partes Review Of Patent InMode Is Asserting Against BTL

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, responded to the recent petition to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office filed by BTL Industries, Inc., in which BTL asks the USPTO to conduct an Inter Partes Review of InMode's U.S. Patent No. 8,961,511. Six months before BTL's petition, InMode sued BTL in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleging that BTL's UltraFemme 360 and EmFemme 360 non-invasive, radio-frequency based feminine rejuvenation products infringe the patent. That litigation is ongoing.

InMode's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, commented "The filing of a USPTO petition for Inter Partes review by a defendant accused of patent infringement is commonplace, and something that occurs in most important patent disputes. BTL's petition did not come as a surprise to us, and we look forward to defending the validity of our patent before the USPTO." Dr. Kreindel added "We also look forward to continuing our case against BTL in the California district court to protect the valuable technology that our patent covers. We acquired this cutting edge technology from Viveve to complement our own developmental efforts, and when others like BTL use it we take vigorous action."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

