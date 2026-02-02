InMode Responds to Transaction Rumors

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies ("InMode" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

The Company is aware of recent market speculation and rumors, including reports relating to the publicly announced non-binding proposal by Steel Partners Holdings L.P. to acquire 51% of the Company's outstanding shares and recent statements attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Without derogating from the Company's general policy that it does not comment on market rumors, the Company wishes to inform investors that it is currently evaluating potential strategic alternatives. In furtherance of such evaluation, the Company previously established a committee of independent directors to oversee this review process. The committee has retained independent legal and financial advisors, and it will continue to evaluate any matters presented to it, including any proposal involving third parties or members of management or their affiliates, in accordance with its fiduciary duties and the best interests of the Company and all of its shareholders.

There can be no assurance as to whether this review will result in a transaction or any other strategic outcome for the Company, or as to the timing or terms of any such transaction or outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further on the ongoing process or provide additional updates unless and until required to do so under applicable law or regulation.

