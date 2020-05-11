InMode to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that management is scheduled to participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference



Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, and Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 8:20 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 18, 2020.

15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference



Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will present virtually at 9:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

InMode's management will be available for one-on-one investor calls during the conferences. To schedule a meeting please contact your UBS or Needham salesperson or Miri Segal at [email protected].

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to the public at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.



For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

+1-917-607-8654

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

