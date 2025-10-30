InMode to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

30 Oct, 2025, 14:30 IST

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation in the following investor conferences in November:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

When: Monday, November 10

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Taylor, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: London, U.K.

When: Tuesday, November 18, Fireside Chat at 4:00 pm GMT

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Presenter: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

When: Thursday, November 20

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

