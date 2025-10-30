InMode to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation in the following investor conferences in November:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

When: Monday, November 10

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Taylor, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: London, U.K.

When: Tuesday, November 18, Fireside Chat at 4:00 pm GMT

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Presenter: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

When: Thursday, November 20

