InMode to Present at 2024 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will present in-person at the 2024 Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Sept. 10, 2024.

The fireside chat, moderated by Jeff Johnson, Senior Research Analyst, is scheduled for 2:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and a live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here. InMode will also hold one-on-one investor meetings in person that same day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Baird representative.

For more information about the event, visit InMode's investor relations site here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

917-607-8654

