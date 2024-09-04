InMode to Present at 2024 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

InMode LTD

04 Sep, 2024, 15:30 IDT

YOKNEAM, Israel, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will present in-person at the 2024 Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Sept. 10, 2024.

The fireside chat, moderated by Jeff Johnson, Senior Research Analyst, is scheduled for 2:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and a live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here. InMode will also hold one-on-one investor meetings in person that same day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Baird representative.

For more information about the event, visit InMode's investor relations site here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
917-607-8654 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/4845303/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode LTD

Also from this source

InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor ...
InMode Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $86.4M Represents 36.5% Year-Over-Year Decrease; Pro Forma Revenue (including new platform pre-orders not yet delivered) of $102.6M

InMode Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $86.4M Represents 36.5% Year-Over-Year Decrease; Pro Forma Revenue (including new platform pre-orders not yet delivered) of $102.6M

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics